Untamed British inflation raises alarm across Europe

Untamed price pressures in Britain set off alarm bells for a potential UK recession, sending shares sharply lower across Europe on fears further sharp increases in interest rate hikes are on their way.

Investors looked beyond the sharp fall in the headline annual rate of British consumer price inflation to 8.7% in April from over 10% in March to focus instead on the leap in core inflation to a 31-year high of 6.8%, as "evidence that price pressures are becoming increasingly domestically generated", Capital Economics warned.

Financial markets responded by betting that the Bank of England would be forced to keep hiking interest rates through the summer before reaching peak levels higher than previously thought.

The yield, or interest rate, for British gilts or bonds spiked significantly higher, suggesting British households will face higher mortgage repayments.

"Accordingly, we now expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates further than we previously thought, from 4.5% now to a peak of 5.25%," said Neil Shearing, group chief economist, and UK chief economist Paul Dales, at Capital Economics in a commentary.

"This makes a recession at some point more likely — although the recent resilience of economic activity suggests that it may now happen a bit later than we had anticipated," the economists said, even as the Bank of England and International Monetary Fund expect Britain will avoid recession.

Derek Halpenny, head of global markets research at MUFG, told clients "there can be no sugar-coating of this data and it's a terrible inflation print that really sets the UK apart from other major developed economies in having a more serious inflation problem".

"The BoE will inevitably hike again in June and potentially in August as well," he said.

Stock markets hit

Stock markets across Europe were hit. The Europe-wide Stoxx-600 index slid almost 2%, its worst one-day showing since mid March.

The Iseq index ended 2.4% lower, with shares in AIB and Bank of Ireland falling by 4%. Paddy Power owner Flutter, down 4.5%, and packaging giant Smurfit Kappa, down 3%, were also significant movers in the session.

The British core inflation numbers also put the focus on the next likely rate moves by the European Central Bank, which has long warned that core inflation remains at elevated in the eurozone too.

"Inflation is still very high across the eurozone and particularly the UK at the moment, and that is negative overall for consumers and businesses," said Michael Field, equity strategist at Morningstar.

The yield, or interest rate, on the 10-year Irish bond traded late Wednesday at just over 2.9%, compared with the equivalent British gilt at over 4.2%, according to Trading Economics data.

The 10-year German bund traded at 2.47%.

Investors see a 100% chance that the Bank of England will raise rates next month to at least 4.75% from 4.5%, and see a just over 50% chance that rates will reach 5.5% by November, according to financial markets.

• Additional reporting Reuters