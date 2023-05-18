Prices increases for museums, libraries and zoos in Ireland amongst highest in EU 

Prices for museums, libraries and zoological gardens in Ireland jumped by 15% last year, one of the highest increases of any EU country.

In general the price index for museums, libraries and zoological gardens has been growing at a much slower pace than general inflation in the EU.

Figures from Eurostat show that overall across the EU, there was an increase of 4% in prices for museums, libraries and zoological gardens last year when compared to 2021, up from a 3% increase between 2020 and 2021.

However, in Ireland prices saw an increase of 15% last year, the second highest increase of any EU country (behind a jump of 18% in Poland).

The figures were published by Eurostat to coincide with International Museum Day (18 May), and are measured by the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP).

Before the pandemic in 2019, annual price increases for Irish museums, libraries and zoological gardens were at 3.8%. This was in line with the annual rate of change for cultural goods and services across the EU, which was stable at around 3%.

During the pandemic year of 2020, the HICP for cultural goods and services across the EU was at a five year low of +2%, while in Ireland prices dropped by 4.7% between 2020 and 2021.

The rate of inflation in prices for museums, libraries and zoological gardens in Ireland has since jumped from -4.7% in 2021, to +15% in 2022.

At the opposite end of the scale, Malta was the only EU country to record a decrease in the prices of museums, libraries and zoological gardens (-3% compared with 2021). Luxembourg and Cyprus recorded no change, while the Netherlands, Greece and Portugal recorded a small increase (each +1%).

Meanwhile, the annual rate of change for all items within the HICP fluctuated between +1% and +3% between 2018 and 2021, before accelerating to +9% in 2022.