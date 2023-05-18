Many plan to keep working beyond retirement age

Working after retirement age is part of the plan for over half of those who have reached the so-called ‘autumn years’.

According to a recent survey by the Retirement Planning Council of Ireland, 55% aim to continue working after they retire from full-time employment. The survey was carried out exclusively amongst over-50’s, with 93% indicating they would continue working part-time after retirement, while 6% said they intend to work full-time.

The majority of those who plan to continue working intend to try something new, with 52% saying they would change industry or role — in contrast to 48% of respondents who stated they would continue working in their current field.

“On our pre-retirement courses, participants are often surprised when we mention how much time a person gets back in a week once retired — roughly 50 hours a week are recovered, including traditional working hours and commuting, explains Paul Kenny, Programme Leader at the Retirement Planning Council of Ireland.

“While it may seem obvious, it often comes as quite a shock to many, as people can struggle to see beyond their life in work, which they have known for the past 40 years.

"We help pre-retirees to plan and think of different ways to fill their time, be that through hobbies or volunteering, but a popular option, which is reflected in our survey results, is to continue working after retiring from full-time work.”

The survey revealed the majority of respondents said the decision to retire is often not entirely theirs, as their employer has a mandatory retirement age.

“There are a number of options for retirees to consider, and working full-time or part-time is a strong option. Workers in the 50s and 60s have a wealth of experience and knowledge that employers can benefit from.”

Respondents stated a number of reasons why they would continue working, include: wanting to remain active and engaged; maintaining social connections; and to avoid a lack of daily structure, or because they are passionate about their line of work.

The rising cost of living and financial considerations emerged as key themes for working part or full-time in later years.

The Retirement Planning Council offers a hybrid blend of virtual and live delivery of holistic, pre-retirement courses, using an eLearning platform, RPC Learn, as well as in-person sessions in various locations across the country.

Future concerns

An earlier survey by the RPC revealed that one-third of people approaching retirement are concerned about how they will spend their time after retiring.

A number of themes emerged from the responses, including feeling like they won’t have a sense of purpose; financial concerns; and difficulty dealing with a lack of structure.

“The results were quite startling, with a third of people citing concern about how they will spend their days in retirement,” said Paul Kenny.

“A large volume of our respondents identified the need to reassess their options, stating that they want to ensure they have enough hobbies and activities to fill their time before they retire and to avoid isolation.

“One of the core areas that we focus on with our course participants is the importance of planning to adequately prepare for this stage in life.”

In contrast, the 66% of respondents who stated that they are not worried about how they will spend their time in retirement had a more positive outlook, which ranged from being excited about the opportunities and benefits of retirement, plans to explore new hobbies, and spending time with loved ones.