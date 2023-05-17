Passenger numbers at regional airports soar by up to 39% in April 

Passenger numbers at regional airports soared last month when compared to the same time before the pandemic, while numbers travelling through Dublin have barely increased.

The latest Travel Bulletin released by the CSO on Wednesday shows that in April 2023, passenger numbers in Shannon Airport were up 33% on the same month in 2019, while passenger numbers in Cork increased by 19%, and the level of people travelling through Kerry Airport was up 27%.

Meanwhile, in Dublin Airport, passenger numbers last month only increased 1% on the same period in April 2019.

Over the first four months of the year, 9,401,269 passengers passed through Dublin Airport, again only a 1% increase on pre-pandemic figures.

Comparing last month to April 2022, passenger numbers through Shannon Airport were 39% higher, in Cork numbers were up 30%, and passenger numbers were up by 21% through Kerry Airport.

While last month’s numbers through Dublin Airport remain close to pre-pandemic levels, there was a 21% increase in the number of passengers travelling through the airport last month when compared to April 2022.

As Knock airport was closed from April to June 2020 and from February to May 2021, data for Knock was not available at time of publication.

The latest Transport Bulletin also shows an uptick in public transport journeys last month. The number of bus journeys outside of Dublin in the week beginning 24 April 2023 exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 47%, while the number of bus journeys within the capital was up 31%.

Luas journeys also increased by 14% for the week beginning 24 April 2023, when compared to the same week in 2019.

In terms of private cars, the number of new vehicles registered last month (11,277) was up 12% on the same time last year, while the number of used cars licensed last month (4,145) was up 10%.

Clearances of autodiesel for March 2023, at 313 million litres, was the highest volume of autodiesel recorded for the month of March since records began in 2000. Meanwhile, clearances of petrol in March were 6% higher than the same month last year, but at 83 million litres petrol clearances were still 5% lower than March 2019.