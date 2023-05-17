Surprise jump in Euro area inflation sees figure rise to 7%

Despite its monthly increase, annual inflation remains down year-on-year, falling from 7.4% to 7% in April 2023
The European Central Bank pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, May 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 11:51
Emer Walsh

Euro area inflation rose marginally in April to 7%, driven largely by a surge in food prices which have grown by 2.75% in the last month.

Preliminary estimates from the statistics agency show that Eurozone inflation remains sticky, despite seven rate hikes by the ECB targeting rising prices. 

Despite its monthly increase, annual inflation remains down year-on-year, falling from 7.4% to 7% in April 2023. However, excluding volatile items such as food and energy, core inflation remains higher at 7.3%, despite a marginal month-on-month decline of 0.2%.

An even slimmer measurement of inflation, excluding alcohol and tobacco, decreased from 5.7% to 5.6% month-on-month.

Service inflation, including labour costs, increased from 5.1% to 5.2% in April, suggesting growth in nominal wages to combat rising prices.

At 6.3% in April, Ireland's inflation figure remains significantly lower than the Eurozone and EU averages, which have been inflated by larger countries like Germany and Italy, where consumer prices have risen to 7.6% and 8.7%, respectively.

On the other end of the spectrum, Luxembourg recorded an inflation figure of just 2.7%, followed by Belgium at 3.3%.

There remains some disparity, however, in Ireland's inflation figure, with a divergence appearing between figures reported by Eurostat and those recorded by the Central Statistics Office.

At 6.3% according to Eurostat, the CSO has measured Irish inflation to be considerably higher, reaching 7.2% in April 2023 - almost a full percentage higher than the European agency.

Addressing the disparity, the CSO said the divergence had become particularly noticeable in the last few months and is due to some items having different weights in the respective indices.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, a spokesperson for the CSO said mortgage interest rates, which have soared in the last year, have been the main driver of this disparity, with CSO figures including mortgage prices while Eurostat does not.

<p>In April, the average price of diesel dropped to €1.47 per litre with the price of petrol dropping to €1.57 per litre. </p>

Fuel prices hit lowest levels in years but hikes expected next month

READ NOW

