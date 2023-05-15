UK competition watchdog says it will step up examination of grocery prices

Britain's competition watchdog said it would ramp up its examination of UK supermarkets as grocery inflation there hit 19%, but added that so far it has not seen evidence pointing to specific concerns in the sector, Official data showed UK food prices hit a 46-year high in March but dropped in April, to an eye-watering 17.3%, according to industry data.
"Given ongoing concerns about high prices, we are announcing the stepping-up of our work in the grocery sector to understand whether any failure in competition is contributing to grocery prices being higher than they would be in a well-functioning market," the competition and markets authority said.
The Bank of England said last week it expected overall inflation to fall more slowly than it had hoped, mostly due to unexpectedly big and persistent rises in food prices.
Meanwhile, Irish supermarkets expect to be given a six-week ultimatum to bring down the cost of a basket of groceries.
Earlier this month, France's government pledged to take action against food retailers who fail to pass on lower wholesale prices to consumers.
In Britain, the smaller opposition Liberal Democrats party has called for the government to investigate supermarkets' profits.
Supermarket groups, including market leader Tesco, deny claims from consumer groups and trade unions that they are profiteering, saying they have taken a hit to earnings and have operating margins of 4% or less, while consumer goods firms such as Unilever and Nestlé have margins of 16% to 17%.
Meanwhile, another regulator British regulator has launched a probe into Royal Mail's failure to meet delivery targets in the past year, adding it would consider imposing a financial penalty.
The communications regulator Ofcom said it would consider if there were any exceptional events beyond the company's control that may explain why it missed its targets.
Royal Mail earlier said it did not meet delivery targets for 2022-2023, blaming union disputes that had caused strike action and affected operations.
• Additional reporting by the Irish Examiner