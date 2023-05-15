UK competition watchdog says it will step up examination of grocery prices

Britain's competition watchdog said it would ramp up its examination of UK supermarkets as grocery inflation there hit 19%, but added that so far it has not seen evidence pointing to specific concerns in the sector, Official data showed UK food prices hit a 46-year high in March but dropped in April, to an eye-watering 17.3%, according to industry data.

"Given ongoing concerns about high prices, we are announcing the stepping-up of our work in the grocery sector to understand whether any failure in competition is contributing to grocery prices being higher than they would be in a well-functioning market," the competition and markets authority said.