Crypto popularity growing among young investors despite continued warnings from Central Bank

One in five young Irish people now hold cryptocurrencies despite continued warnings from the Central Bank of Ireland labelling unbacked assets as unsuitable for retail investors.

Likened to a "Ponzi scheme" earlier this week by Central Bank Governor, Gabriel Makhlouf, new BPFI data shows that 20% of people between 18 and 34 years old hold investments in Bitcoin, Ethereum and other unbacked cryptocurrencies, with 16% of that cohort not understanding the fees and taxes they need to pay on their investments.

Cryptocurrencies are now as common investments as government bonds for younger cohorts, while just marginally behind on stocks and investment funds, with informal information being used more frequently by young Irish consumers to make investment decisions. Despite this, the vast majority of Irish investors maintain they act conservatively in their financial decision-making.

By contrast, just 3% of people over the age of 55 own some form of crypto, with the majority of these investors sticking to formal advice from brokers, banks or investment companies.

On Monday, Governor Makhlouf warned against unofficial information, targeting "aggressive advertising" and the role of social media personalities in promoting crypto.

It follows a number of high-profile celebrities and social media stars being charged earlier this year by US regulators including actress, Lindsay Lohan, YouTuber and boxer, Jake Paul, and singer, Ne-Yo for participating in an illegal crypto scheme after advertising digital assets without disclosing their own compensation for doing so.

The role of social media personalities has been largely attributed to the crypto market's rebound, which has recently re-emerged from a challenging winter.

In the second half of last year, rising interest rates and the collapse of one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, FTX pushed many investors out of the market, disproving the notion that these assets were immune to cyclical trends.

However, steadying inflation and recent volatility across the global banking sector including the failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, First Republic and Credit Suisse have pulled investors back into alternative markets.

As Bitcoin and wider crypto markets push higher following a post-crash low, Governor Makhlouf has warned that lessons learned should not be forgotten, with last year showcasing the "many failures," of the crypto world.

"Describing it as “investment” is, needless to say, an abuse of the word; “Ponzi schemes” might be more accurate," Mr Makhlouf continued.

With 20% of younger people now holding some form of cryptocurrencies, the Central Bank has repeatedly warned against the lack of regulation throughout the sector, with Mr Makhlouf saying "Firms operate without regulatory oversight and it is clear that some of them chose to operate with little thought for consumers or investors. What began as the crypto winter in 2022 still reverberates."