Irish food makers expand output while multinationals contract

The Central Statistics Office figures support surveys such as the Purchasing Managers' Index
Activity of food firms surged 19% from February and climbed by over 30% from March 2022.

Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 13:53
Eamon Quinn

Manufacturing contracted sharply in the first three months of the year, official figures confirm, as foreign-owned multinationals appear to have responded to slowing international order books, but Irish-owned food makers expanded their output.              

The Central Statistics Office figures support surveys such as the Purchasing Managers' Index that point to multinationals based in Ireland that include plants making pharma, chemical, computer,  medical equipment, and electronics products cutting output.   

The figures show that total Irish industrial output fell by an adjusted 8.2% in the first three months of the year compared with the final three months of 2022.   

There was however a marked difference between the so-called modern sector which is dominated by the multinationals and the traditional sector which has many Irish-owned manufacturing industries that include food, dairy, and paper makers.  

In the month, the modern sector posted a sharp fall in output in March from February of 48%, while the traditional sector expanded by almost 7%, according to the CSO. The month-by-month figures point to output rising sharply in particular for food makers. Activity of food firms surged 19% from February and climbed by over 30% from March 2022.

Irish manufacturing sharply down in April as foreign orders slacken

