Cut tax breaks on cars and hike parking fees to meet climate goal, OECD tells Germany

Germany should cut tax breaks and other subsidies on cars in order to stem the trend of rising carbon emissions in the transport industry, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has said in a report.

Europe’s largest economy is among the world’s top 10 emitters of carbon emissions, and transport is the country’s problem child. Emissions from cars, trucks, ships, and planes rose to 148m tonnes in 2022 — the second consecutive increase after a pandemic-related dip — and are crucial in Germany’s bid to slash emissions by two-thirds by 2030, compared with 1990 levels.

Germany should act “decisively” to promote environmentally friendly mobility as part of an integrated strategy, the OECD said in its Environmental Performance Review.

The country’s taxation level is far below the average of the OECD’s 38 member states, and Germany is one of the few nations that doesn’t levy a tax on vehicle purchase or registration, it said.

Traffic-related subsidies rose by about 35% to €65bn in the decade through 2018. The OECD recommends abolishing tax breaks on company cars or distance allowances for commuters, as well as raising parking fees.

Motorway tolls that are in place for trucks could also be extended to cars and light commercial vehicles. A recommendation for a wider use of speed limits is likely to find opposition from the pro-business FDP party, part of the governing coalition.

The OECD also said that the German economy is expected to recover more slowly next year than previously forecast as the need for spending on greener infrastructure mounts.

GDP in Europe's largest economy will increase by 0.3% in 2023 and 1.3% the following year, according to OECD projections. The report called on Berlin to speed up its transition towards a more digital and climate-friendly economy.

"After 10 years of dynamic export-induced growth, falling unemployment and budget surpluses, the pandemic, and the energy crisis showed that Germany has structural weaknesses and urgently needs to accelerate its ecological and digital transformation," the report said.

Bloomberg and Reuters