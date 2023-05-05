Employers fear sick pay rules will lead to a surge in absenteeism 

Employers are concerned that staff absenteeism will become increasingly disruptive as the new company-funded statutory sick pay cover climbs from three days in 2023 to ten days in 2026.

With the Sick Leave Act 2022 effective since January, owner-managers in SMEs are already reviewing possible cuts to their contributions to employee healthcare and pension schemes, as well as investing less in staff training, education and even on-the-job perks like free or subsidised canteen food.

Barry Whelan, group CEO of Excel Recruitment, said: “Employers are concerned about how they are going to fund this new statutory sick pay, especially as this new legislation is landing at a time of rising living costs, along with the biggest ever rise in the minimum wage.

“Employers are saying that they simply cannot afford to pay statutory sick pay. Prior to January 1, 2023, there was no entitlement to statutory sick pay. Employers now have to cover the cost. Companies believe it should be up to the State, rather than businesses, to foot the bill.”

Excel Recruitment specialises in recruiting staff for retail, hospitality, healthcare, industrial and administrative roles. Excel surveyed 100 companies in these sectors and found that eight out of ten Irish employers disagree with the new sick pay rules.

Most employers are expecting that they will implement a range of cuts to offset the new sick pay costs: wage cuts (19%), on-the-job perks (18%), reduced hiring of new recruits (29%).

Employers’ concerns around funding statutory sick pay were matched by their concerns around likely disruption to work patterns, with 20% believing that employees will simply flout the new rules, and use up their statutory sick pay entitlement even if they are not sick.

“Experience tells us that in both the public or private sector, staff often see sick pay leave as annual leave — so employers essentially have to plan to approve three additional ‘annual leave’ days a year from next year for every employee,” said Barry Whelan.

“Absenteeism in Ireland currently stands at around 3.8% to 4.6% on average. Many SMEs are expecting that average will now rise as the statutory sick pay cover rises incrementally to ten days by 2026.

“We see anecdotal evidence of a certain cohort of workers who see no difference between sick days and annual leave. Some workers use phrases like ‘but I haven’t taken all my sick days yet this year’ when discussing annual leave requests.

“The one fail-safe with sick pay is that it has to be certified by your GP, so you wouldn’t expect too many people to bother availing of it for the sake of one day off. On the other hand, that could mean we’ll see more people taking three days. What will that mean in 2026 when the rules will cover ten days of statutory sick leave?”

Civil servants will be more familiar with sick leave cover than the private sector. Civil servants are entitled to take two consecutive self-certified sick days at any time, capped at seven days in a rolling 24 months. They can also attend health appointments during working hours.

In terms of certified illness or injury, civil servants can take up to 92 days absent on full pay, followed by up to 91 days on half pay in a rolling one-year period. This is subject to a maximum of 183 days paid sick leave in a rolling four-year period.

Meanwhile, Excel Recruitment’s survey of 100 private sector SME employers found that 20% of businesses agree with the new statutory sick pay rules. Half of these believe employees should be able to afford to take time off work if they are sick, while the other half view the new scheme as a way for employers to honour their duty of care towards employees.

Barry Whelan said: “While there is certainly merit in the introduction of more financial supports for people when they find themselves unable to come to work due to illness, we cannot overlook the fact that one in five of the SMEs we asked say they simply cannot afford to pay statutory sick pay.

“In many cases, we are talking to companies employing ten to 60 staff. In 2026, if let’s say ten workers decide to take ten days each of sick leave, just imagine how challenging it would be for these businesses to cope with losing staff for 100 days.

“Surely, the Government can see that this will not be financially feasible for businesses. As we can see from our survey, with three in ten employers saying the new rules could force them to take on fewer new hires, the new scheme could actually reduce opportunities for those seeking work.”