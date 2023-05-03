Bank of Ireland acquisition of KBC loans adds €8bn in new lending

Bank of Ireland said it performed "in line with company expectations" in the first three months of 2023, with chief executive, Myles O'Grady, noting that the bank is "alert" to recent banking sector volatility.
Having completed its acquisition of KBC portfolios, the lender added a further 150,000 customers and €8bn in loans by end of Q1. The company also saw deposits rise by €1.8bn, with mortgage lending more than doubling compared to the same period last year.
Retail Ireland lending increased by a third, with green mortgages accounting for 50% of new mortgage lending, compared to just 43% in Q1 2022.
Customer loans rose to €80.1bn at the end of March from €72bn in December 2022, driven by the KBC deal. In total, new lending across the group rose by 8%, with the company's Irish arm offsetting slightly lower activity in UK and international corporate lending.
"We’ve performed in line with our expectations during Q1," added Mr O'Grady, who took over in November last year. "Highlights include strong lending in Ireland, income and costs performance in line with our plans and a further reduction in our non-performing exposure ratio."
The lender said its net interest income was in line expectations, with full year guidance of greater than 12% higher than the Q4 2022 annualised run rate of around €3bn.
The Group’s NPE ratio reduced to 3.4% of gross customer loans at end-March 2023, with Bank of Ireland saying its asset quality "remained strong."
Reported operating expenses were 9% higher in Q1 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, which the lenders says reflects the combined impacts of acquisitions, which were not present in the comparative period.