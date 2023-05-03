Bank of Ireland acquisition of KBC loans adds €8bn in new lending

Bank of Ireland said it performed "in line with company expectations" in the first three months of 2023, with chief executive, Myles O'Grady, noting that the bank is "alert" to recent banking sector volatility.

Having completed its acquisition of KBC portfolios, the lender added a further 150,000 customers and €8bn in loans by end of Q1. The company also saw deposits rise by €1.8bn, with mortgage lending more than doubling compared to the same period last year.