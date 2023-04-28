Car sales drive almost all retail growth in March

Car sales drove almost all retail sales growth in March with volumes across all markets seeing an increase of 8.6% compared to last year, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.
The motor trade saw the biggest growth in annual sale volumes increasing by 30.7%.
Overall, retail sales grew by 2% during March compared to February and by 8.6% compared to March 2022. However, when motor trades were excluded, retail sales rose just 0.3% month-on-month and by 0.6% year-on-year.
The next largest annual volume increase was seen in “Other Retail Sales” — items such as carpets, music and video recordings, games and toys, among other items — rising 22.3%. Bar sales volumes increased by 9.6% and fuel sales increased by 6.3%.
The biggest drop in sales volumes was seen in hardware, paints and glass purchases dropping 11.6%. Pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic goods dropped 4.2% while the sale volumes of books, newspapers and stationery dropped 4.1%.
Stephanie Kelleher, statistician with the CSO’s business statistics division, said that the “value of retail sales was 1.8% higher in March 2023 than February 2023 and was 14.9% higher than a year earlier”.
“Excluding Motor Trades, the value of Retail Sales fell by 0.2% in the month and rose by 5.0% on an annual basis.”
Online sales from Irish-registered companies accounted for 5.6% of all sales during March.