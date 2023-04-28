Irish inflation rises slightly on previous estimates for March but cools overall to 7.7% ahead of ECB hike

The CPI also showed prices increased marginally by 1.1% between March and April.
Irish inflation rises slightly on previous estimates for March but cools overall to 7.7% ahead of ECB hike

The Consumer Price Index was released ahead of another expected interest rate hike from the European Central Bank in an effort to drive down inflation. Picture Denis Minihane.

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 11:33
Cáit Caden

Annual consumer prices eased to 7.7% in March compared to 8.5% recorded in the previous month as inflation levels continue to cool.

However, prices for goods and services in Ireland have risen by 7.7% in the 12 months to March, which is slightly higher than previous estimates of 7% by the Central Statistics Office.

The latest figures by the CSO showed the most costly goods and services in the last year related to housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, which collectively climbed 21% over the last year. 

These price increases were driven by soaring energy bills as the ongoing war in Ukraine puts pressure on the market, in addition to high mortgage interest repayments due to monetary policy measures introduced to tackle inflation.

Some of the increases recorded in energy products were partially offset by a reduction in prices for home heating oil.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic drinks also rose 13% as producers battle high input costs.

Restaurants and hotels prices also increased 1.36% annually.

The Consumer Price Index was released ahead of another expected interest rate hike from the European Central Bank in an effort to drive down inflation.

ECB policymakers are converging on a 25 basis point hike next month, but are keeping another possible 50 basis point hike on the table, as annual inflation across the eurozone fell from 8.5% in February to 6.9% in March.

The CSO CPI also showed prices increased marginally by 1.1% between March and April.

More in this section

Ireland's workforce most educated in EU with large portion over-qualified Ireland's workforce most educated in EU with large portion over-qualified
GERMANY-EU-ECB-BANKING-INFLATION ECB hawks set to prevail 'with half point rate hike next week'
Gender inequality in medicine having profoundly negative effect Gender inequality in medicine having profoundly negative effect
<p>The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. Picture: Daniel Roland/AFP via Getty Images</p>

ECB and BOE should tread carefully with rate hikes, IMF says

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd