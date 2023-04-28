Irish inflation rises slightly on previous estimates for March but cools overall to 7.7% ahead of ECB hike

Annual consumer prices eased to 7.7% in March compared to 8.5% recorded in the previous month as inflation levels continue to cool.

However, prices for goods and services in Ireland have risen by 7.7% in the 12 months to March, which is slightly higher than previous estimates of 7% by the Central Statistics Office.

The latest figures by the CSO showed the most costly goods and services in the last year related to housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, which collectively climbed 21% over the last year.

These price increases were driven by soaring energy bills as the ongoing war in Ukraine puts pressure on the market, in addition to high mortgage interest repayments due to monetary policy measures introduced to tackle inflation.

Some of the increases recorded in energy products were partially offset by a reduction in prices for home heating oil.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic drinks also rose 13% as producers battle high input costs.

Restaurants and hotels prices also increased 1.36% annually.

The Consumer Price Index was released ahead of another expected interest rate hike from the European Central Bank in an effort to drive down inflation.

ECB policymakers are converging on a 25 basis point hike next month, but are keeping another possible 50 basis point hike on the table, as annual inflation across the eurozone fell from 8.5% in February to 6.9% in March.

The CSO CPI also showed prices increased marginally by 1.1% between March and April.