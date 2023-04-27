More health workers needed to care for ageing Irish population

New ESRI research, funded by the HSE, provides projections of public acute hospital workforce requirements both nationally and regionally in Ireland up to 2035.

This is a Phase I report as part of a broader research programme to develop regional workforce projections. In the report, the regional workforce projections are presented in terms of both hospital groups and Regional Health Areas (RHAs).

A range of alternative projections are presented which reflect varying assumptions in relation to population growth, trends in health and life expectancy, waiting list management, enhanced community care delivery, and changing the mix of workforce involved in care delivery.

Dr Conor Keegan, ESRI Senior Research Officer and lead author, said: “Findings show that expansion of public acute hospital workforce will be required across all regions and all staff categories examined in this report. In the context of ongoing Sláintecare implementation, policymakers will need to consider how workforce supply can be increased to meet these demand pressures.”

Nationally, the population is projected to be 5.4 million by 2035 under a central population growth scenario, an increase of close to 500,000 between 2019 and 2035. The number aged 85 years and older is projected to more than double.

Driven by projected demographic change, particularly population ageing, workforce requirements for all staff categories examined are projected to increase substantially by 2035. The largest increases in workforce are projected for health and social care professionals who are particularly required by older people in hospital.

The largest projected increases in workforce requirements are recorded for regions located in the east of the country.

Stephen Donnelly, Minister for Health, said the ESRI’s research predicts that demand for skilled health workers will continue to grow across the public health sector.

Stephen Donnelly, TD, Minister for Health, said: “The report demonstrates the projected workforce demand that is expected to arise in the publicly funded acute hospital sector into the medium and long-term. Sláintecare recognises strategic health and social care workforce planning as a critical enabler of reform.

“This report makes a key contribution to inform the needs of the health sector for the future in the context of the wider work in strategic workforce planning being undertaken in my Department. It informs our efforts to ensure the availability of suitably qualified individuals across a range of healthcare disciplines to support integrated care across the health service.” By 2035 it projects additional workforce requirements for:





1. Medical staff of between 2,575 and 3,236 whole-time equivalent, nationally, representing an increase of between 1.7% and 2.1% on average per annum. Across scenarios the highest projected regional increase per annum was 2.2%, recorded in the east of the country.

2. Nursing and midwifery staff of between 5,726 and 8,868 WTE, nationally, representing an increase of between 1.4 and 2.1 per cent on average per annum. Across scenarios the highest projected regional increase per annum was 2.2 per cent, recorded in the east of the country.

3. Healthcare assistants and health and social care assistants of between 1,802 and 3,277 nationally, representing an increase of between 1.7% and 2.9% on average per annum.

4. Most notably, highest per annum growth is projected for occupational therapists, rising from 2.7% to 3.3% and speech and language therapists upwards from 2.3% to 3.3%.

Projections model an increase in the proportion of total nursing and midwifery staff operating at advanced practitioner level to 4%, and projected growth in advanced practitioner workforce requirements increases from 1.7% to 8% on average per annum.

The report highlights that population growth and ageing will be key drivers of additional workforce requirements for the public acute hospital staff categories examined.

However, the report also considers how changes to the workforce mix, addressing waiting lists, and enhancing community care delivery may also impact acute hospital workforce requirements over the medium term.

Findings from this report raise important considerations for policymakers in terms of acute workforce investment, workforce planning and training both nationally and regionally over the coming years and in the context of the implementation of Sláintecare reforms.

Ms Anne Marie Hoey, National Director of Human Resources, HSE, said: “This first report, focusing on Acute Hospitals, is a key output from our programme of research to determine workforce projections as we progress and prepare for the implementation of Sláintecare and RHAs. Its findings raise important considerations in terms of acute workforce investment, workforce planning and training over the coming years. Importantly our second phase focussing on requirements in Community services will further strengthen our planning and implementation of Sláintecare.”

She added that “the workforce projections, provided on a regional basis, better inform our decisions and resource planning for the RHAs will be a critical enabler for our joint discussions on workforce planning both with our funders and stakeholders. Furthermore, this will facilitate the medium and longer-term planning necessary in areas such as training and education to ensure the availability of graduates to fulfil the workforce requirements within the domestic market.”

Health workers focused on job satisfaction

Many healthcare professionals are seeking new opportunities to advance their careers, taking on roles with more responsibility or moving to advanced positions within their specialisation.

“In the current healthcare market, there are several factors motivating people to move roles,” explains Aideen Fahy, director of recruitment services at Servisource.

“We see healthcare professionals who opt for temporary healthcare positions, including part-time or flexible working arrangements, as this offers greater flexibility and work-life balance. In recent times, this has become one of the driving forces for many people choosing to work with Servisource and our clients.”

Aideen Fahy, director of recruitment services at Servisource.

Servisource, part of the CPL group, is a leading healthcare recruitment provider in Ireland, helping overcome recruitment market challenges through implementing premium recruitment strategies and extensive service offerings.

“Finding the right organisational culture can also be a motivating factor to move roles for improved job satisfaction, particularly for those looking for long-term permanent positions,” she says. “This is particularly important in the healthcare industry, where job satisfaction can directly impact patient care quality.”

Servisource offers fast and effective turnaround times, with systems reducing time spent on recruiting candidates, helping to solve one of the major challenges confronting clients.

“We can source the right people in the right place guaranteeing continuity of patient care for our clients.”

Recently awarded Best Use of Information Technology by the Workplace Excellence Awards for Zapp technology, Servisource assists clients with their time and attendance needs once candidates are placed with the healthcare provider.

“We can source healthcare professionals that may be in short supply and can respond to either short-term, permanent or ad-hoc requirements. We operate regionally, nationally, and globally, providing access to people in the right place.”