Irish drug exports dwarfs those of Italy and the Netherlands
Ireland is one of EU's largest exporters of medicines

The main destination of exports of medicinal and pharmaceutical products in 2022 was the United States, accounting for almost a third.

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 16:05
Alan Healy

Ireland was the third-largest exporter of medicinal products in the EU last year.

New figures from the EU's statistics body Eurostat show Ireland exported €42bn in medicines last year behind the continent's largest exporter Germany with €68bn and Belgium at €56bn. 

Irish exports exceeded those of Italy and the Netherlands on €22bn each.

The figures show that between 2002 and 2022, EU exports of medicinal and pharmaceutical products to countries outside the EU grew considerably stronger than imports from €50bn to €287bn in 2022. 

Compared with 2021 (€235bn), the 2022 total represented an increase of 22%. The EU’s trade surplus in medicinal and pharmaceutical products reached €175bn, the highest value since 2002

The main destination of exports of medicinal and pharmaceutical products in 2022 was the United States, accounting for almost a third (33%) of these exports, followed at a distance by Switzerland (13%), Britain (7%), China and Japan (both 6%).

In relation to the US, over the past two decades, the trade balance has been in favour of the EU, registering a surplus of €54bn in 2022.

Ireland is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical industries relative to its population. Most of the world's major drug companies have a presence here, many based in Munster.

