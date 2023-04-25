Ireland is one of EU's largest exporters of medicines

Ireland was the third-largest exporter of medicinal products in the EU last year.

New figures from the EU's statistics body Eurostat show Ireland exported €42bn in medicines last year behind the continent's largest exporter Germany with €68bn and Belgium at €56bn.

Irish exports exceeded those of Italy and the Netherlands on €22bn each.

The figures show that between 2002 and 2022, EU exports of medicinal and pharmaceutical products to countries outside the EU grew considerably stronger than imports from €50bn to €287bn in 2022.

Compared with 2021 (€235bn), the 2022 total represented an increase of 22%. The EU’s trade surplus in medicinal and pharmaceutical products reached €175bn, the highest value since 2002

The main destination of exports of medicinal and pharmaceutical products in 2022 was the United States, accounting for almost a third (33%) of these exports, followed at a distance by Switzerland (13%), Britain (7%), China and Japan (both 6%).

In relation to the US, over the past two decades, the trade balance has been in favour of the EU, registering a surplus of €54bn in 2022.

Ireland is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical industries relative to its population. Most of the world's major drug companies have a presence here, many based in Munster.