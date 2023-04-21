Irish wholesale prices and strengthening eurozone fuel ECB rate hike fears

New figures for Irish wholesale prices and eurozone-wide data point to significant inflation pressures coming down the line to households and businesses, raising the risk the European Central Bank will continue increasing interest rates higher than once thought, experts said.

The Central Statistics Office figures appear to confirm a Europe-wide picture that underlying inflation remains sticky, despite hefty falls in the price of energy in recent months.

Wholesale electricity prices fell again in March from February and have now tumbled by over 50% since March 2022, when prices surged following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Lower prices for energy reflect the successful efforts of European countries to find alternative sources to Russian gas, helped by a mild European winter and record reserves that helped temper demand.

However, Irish wholesale inflation in other areas, including for domestic manufactured goods, which rose by an annual rate of more than 9% in March, and for so-called producer food prices, up by more than 5%. The data suggest inflation pressures, as is the case in other European countries, are in the pipeline.

The Central Statistics Office highlighted the annual price inflation for wholesale fruit and vegetables, up by over 18%, and for dairy products, which have risen 15.4% from March last year.

Economist Jim Power said the signs from the European Central Bank point to further rate increases, as the recent turmoil that hit global banking eases.

"Food and and services price inflation is showing there is an inherent inflation problem", which will likely encourage the European Central Bank to continue with large rate increases, Mr Power said.

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf said in a speech on Friday it was too early for the European Central Bank to start planning to pause its rapid increases in interest rates, but he did not comment on the size of a widely-anticipated rate rise when the ECB next meets on May 4.

Separately, data from the monthly purchasing managers' index, or PMIs, showed eurozone manufacturing expanded in March. "The continued strength of the PMIs is clearly a reason for them [the ECB] to opt for a larger hike," said Franziska Palmas, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics.