Decline in wholesale gas prices may slow over summer months 

The prospects for a rapid de-acceleration in inflation has become more uncertain as European wholesale gas prices have remained stubbornly high in recent weeks, suggesting further big falls in household and business utility bills look unlikely through the summer months.

Prices of wholesale gas for delivery through August were trading late Thursday at over €43 per megawatt hour, down sharply from their peak of €300 last summer, but little changed from levels earlier this month, according to futures markets.

UK wholesale gas prices, which are influenced by the continent-wide prices, show a similar pattern.

The sharp falls in wholesale gas prices in earlier months had taken off some of the pressures facing households and businesses as the utility firms passed on the price cuts to their retail customers.

However, the price of wholesale gas has now held steady for some time suggesting that the sharp reductions in bills may be drawing to a close as summer approaches when there is less wind power on the grid.

Gas continues to play a significant part in generating power on the all-Ireland grid because it is used by most of the stations generating electricity.

Economists have long warned that inflation has remained "sticky" despite the European Central Bank aggressively hiking interest rates since last summer in its fight to rein in inflation.

New IMF forecasts this week projected that eurozone consumer price inflation rates would fall to an average of 5.3% this year from 8.4% last year, but still average almost 3% in 2024.

Irish inflation was also seen hovering around 3% next year, according to the forecasts.

Economists have warned that the high cost of energy has pushed prices of food much higher.

The bright spot is that wholesale gas in storage could help keep utility bill in check for next winter.

Reuters reported that Europe has ended the winter with a record volume of gas in storage – which leaves much less to refill needed ahead of the next winter's heating season.

Stock levels in the EU and the UK amounted to 632 terawatt-hours at the end of March, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.

Stock levels were at a record high for the time of year.