LVMH's caution points to 'waning lust for luxury'

Post-covid sales boom showing signs of slowing as customers curtail spending on high-end goods
Louis Vuitton is part of LVMH's stable of luxury brands.

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 15:13
Mimosa Spencer

Luxury shoppers in the US are curtailing purchases of high-end fashion and leather goods, LVMH's first-quarter sales report showed, adding to evidence a strong, months-long, post-pandemic splurge may be ending.

Shares in Europe's most valuable listed company rose nearly 5% to record highs in trading yesterday after it reported a 17% jump in sales, thanks to a sharp rebound in China following the end of covid-19 lockdowns. 

US revenue grew 8% over the quarter but the French group’s finance chief Jean-Jacques Guiony said most of that was down to brisk business at its less exclusive Sephora beauty chain.

"For the rest, the business is slowing down a bit," he said, citing softer demand for fashion and leather goods — where sales to US shoppers both at home and abroad were "flattish" — as well as jewellery.

"Maybe interest rate rises are taking their toll on spending," Guiony said.

European labels including LVMH's Louis Vuitton and Dior, as well as Chanel and Hermes have been riding a wave of strong demand from Americans, who emerged from lockdowns with savings and a desire to splash out on designer labels.

LVMH's US sales grew 15% last year, and the US market accounted for 27% of overall revenue, as shoppers shrugged off rising prices and turbulent markets.

Spending spree slowing

High demand prompted a flurry of investments, with brands including rivals Hermes and Kering-owned Gucci opening new retail spaces in sprawling malls. But the spending spree from shoppers is beginning to show signs of slowing.

LVMH saw a particular slowdown in US demand for its Hennessy cognac, as a steep price increase, meant to offset rising energy and glass costs, were "probably a bit difficult to absorb by some clients", Guiony said.

He added the group was taking a cautious approach to price increases this year — not just for cognac.

LVMH will also soon show off a hefty investment in US jewellery group Tiffany, which it bought for $16bn in 2021, with the reopening of the New York flagship store after three years of renovation.

The store, which accounted for about 10% of Tiffany sales before closing for the refurbishment, is likely to reopen near the end of the month.

LVMH's luxury divisions, which span fashion, leather goods, watches and jewellery, have been gaining on rivals in recent years, almost doubling their global market share to 22% from 12% between 2018-2023.

Many high-end labels are still moving further upmarket and rolling out new services for their wealthiest clients, seen as more resilient to economic headwinds.

Gucci this week opened a salon catering to high-end clients in Melrose Place in Los Angeles where red carpet-ready evening wear is displayed on mirrored pedestals. The group plans to open nine more similar boutiques including in New York and Shanghai.

• Reuters

Organisation: LVMH
