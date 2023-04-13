Inflation cools to 7.7%, but consumers are yet to feel relief from cost pressures

Inflation has pushed prices up for everything from electricity to sugar in the last year, but official figures show cost pressures are easing for consumers.

Updated figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows prices for consumer goods and services cooled to 7.7% last month compared to a year earlier. This is also down from 8.5% in the 12 months to February.

Shoppers may not feel cost pressures easing just yet though as a number of common household items recorded dramatic annual price increases in March.

The price of sugar soared almost 37%, frozen fish climbed 27%, fresh whole milk jumped 24%, butter rose 21%, and eggs increased 20%. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages collectively rose by 13% in annual terms.

Consumers’ pockets also continue to be emptied as result of the ongoing energy crisis and rising mortgage interest rates following hawkish monetary policy introduced by the European Central Bank (ECB) to try and stifle inflation.

Annual electricity prices surged 63% while gas costs jumped by an astounding 86%. Higher mortgage interest repayments also increased by 35%.

In monthly terms, consumer prices in March rose by 1.1%. The most significant monthly price changes were increases in transport and hospitality, which rose around 2% in both sectors. Transport increased primarily due to higher prices for airfares.

The CSO release reflects so-called harmonised inflation figures that make comparing price pressures that much easier across the EU as a whole.

Meanwhile, figures from last month show eurozone inflation dropped moderately to an estimated 6.9% compared with 8.5% in February.

The downtrend was likely caused by the steep decline in wholesale energy costs from the record levels they reached after Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

However, ECB hawks are likely to push ahead with more interest rate hikes this year despite the slowdown in consumer prices.

“The current information on underlying inflation pressures suggests that it will be appropriate to raise rates further beyond our March meeting,” said ECB chief economist Philip Lane in Dublin in recent weeks.

“Exactly what we do in May will be very data dependent,” he added.