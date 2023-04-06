UK ministers stop meetings with CBI following rape claim

Companies are also reviewing their membership of the lobby group, which has appointed law firm Fox Williams to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct.
The claims led to Tony Danker stepping down from his role as CBI director-general.

Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 12:43
Sabah Meddings, Ellen Milligan and Joe Mayes

The UK government has sought to distance itself from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) following allegations of sexual harassment, drug use, and rape among the business group’s staff.

The treasury has postponed meetings with the CBI pending an investigation into the claims, according to a person familiar with the situation. A spokesperson for the Department for Business and Trade said it was postponing “ministerial engagement” with the CBI.

Companies are also reviewing their membership of the lobby group, which has appointed law firm Fox Williams to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct which initially resulted in Tony Danker stepping aside as its director general last month.

On Monday, the Guardian published details of separate allegations of sexual harassment from more than a dozen women who’ve worked at the CBI. The report said one woman claims she was raped at a staff party on a boat in London.

The probe has been expanded to cover the scope of the new allegations, which are separate and unrelated to claims made against Mr Danker.

Later Monday, Bloomberg reported that Labour politician Lisa Nandy had withdrawn from a “political engagement” event being held by the CBI.

A Rolls-Royce spokesperson said the “recent allegations are deeply concerning”.

The engineering company said it would await the outcome of a probe into the allegations “before considering our membership". 

A spokesperson for audit firm EY said “the allegations about the CBI are extremely concerning”, and that they were awaiting the outcome of investigations.

Marks & Spencer said it wrote to the CBI at the start of the week to request further information on the investigation and to seek reassurances that it is being taken seriously.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey was due to speak at the CBI’s annual dinner, originally scheduled for May 11, alongside a senior politician who had yet to be named. The BOE told the CBI that Bailey would withdraw from the event if it went ahead, the Guardian reported.

In an email to members this week, CBI president Brian McBride said it was “treating these allegations with upmost seriousness". 

 Bloomberg

