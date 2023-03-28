McGrath wants Ireland to host EU  Anti-Money Laundering Authority

The Amla will be tasked with the supervision, either directly or jointly with national supervisors, of entities in the financial services sector and eventually also in the non-financial sector.
McGrath wants Ireland to host EU  Anti-Money Laundering Authority

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath: 'Locating Amla in Ireland can benefit the authority.'

Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 16:46
Cáit Caden

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said he will declare interest to have the EU's new Anti-money Laundering Authority, or Amla, based in Ireland.

Ireland could be a potential host for the Amla now that the UK has left the European Union.

“Locating Amla in Ireland can benefit the authority, as it would have close proximity to a range of entities from which it can learn what’s needed to develop its operational expertise,” said Mr McGrath.

Hosting it could pay dividends by boosting Ireland’s international standards, he added.

The Amla will be tasked with the supervision, either directly or jointly with national supervisors, of entities in the financial services sector and eventually also in the non-financial sector.

The supervision will be in relation to compliance with anti-money laundering, and countering financing of terrorism.

The institution is due to be established in 2024, although it is not expected to be fully operational until 2026/2027.

The authority is being formed following concerns at EU level that rules and standards need to be strengthened across member states and applied in a uniform manner.

The authority will host the secure communications network for the EU member States’ national Financial Intelligence Units. In Ireland, this is a division of An Garda Síochána, which is currently maintained by Interpol.

Read More

MI5 raises terror threat in Northern Ireland to 'severe' — meaning attack is highly likely

More in this section

Over 95% of Airbnb listings in Limerick city suitable for residential living  Over 95% of Airbnb listings in Limerick city suitable for residential living 
Bank holiday drinking Bar sales jump in February but remain 15% lower than pre-covid levels
Irish fuel price protest EU approves CO2 car ban after Germany wins key exemption
MoneyCrimeGardaiPerson: Michael McGrath
McGrath wants Ireland to host EU  Anti-Money Laundering Authority

Killarney hoping for tourism boost from Attenborough series

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd