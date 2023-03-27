Central Bank urges insurance firms to shield themselves against risks emerging from the climate crisis

The warning comes after the report found only 20% of insurers fully integrate climate change risk into their management framework.
Central Bank urges insurance firms to shield themselves against risks emerging from the climate crisis

The Central Bank indicated insurance firms should particularly focus on prolonged, clustered or repeated events that could impact the availability of insurance to businesses and homes.

Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 12:20
Cáit Caden

The Central Bank has urged insurance firms to insulate themselves against the risks emerging from the climate crisis which could threaten the solvency of insurance providers.

In its Guidance for (Re)Insurance Undertakings on Climate Change Risk report published today, the regulator said events like natural weather disasters may challenge existing business models of insurance firms and make it harder to provide affordable insurance.

“Taking action to ensure the financial system is resilient to climate-related risks, and to embedding climate change considerations across our own operations, is a key strategic priority for the Central Bank,” said Central Bank deputy governor Sharon Donnery.

The Central Bank also said insurers should prepare for the long term effects of climate change including the impact government climate policies could have, which the regulator said could lead to inflationary pressures and increases to interest rates.

The warning comes after the report found only 20% of insurers fully integrate climate change risk into their management framework, with fewer than half conducting some form of scenario analysis or stress testing.

The Central Bank indicated insurance firms should particularly focus on prolonged, clustered or repeated events that could impact the availability of insurance to businesses and homes.

Climate change risks to businesses are becoming increasingly common. For example, in Crossmolina, a village on the west coast of Ireland, businesses and homes have been plagued by numerous floods which have led to soaring insurance costs.

The Central Bank said insurance providers should consider sort term climate change scenarios over 10 years, medium term scenarios over 30 years, and long term scenarios over 80 years.

Physical risk drivers may include the geographic location of assets, the impact of natural catastrophes on the underwriting portfolio and future mortality and morbidity. Transition risk drivers may include investments in fossil fuel dependent companies, changing risk profile of business, litigation related claims, and reputational risk.

More in this section

Gwynt y Mor offshore wind farm Developers halt Irish offshore wind plans after policy shift
Eurozone services firms enjoy buoyant March but factories struggle Eurozone services firms enjoy buoyant March but factories struggle
Irish public transport fares amongst most expensive worldwide  Irish public transport fares amongst most expensive worldwide 
<p>On an annual basis, the number of contactless payments had more than doubled since 2019 to 1.1 billion.</p>

€53m spent per day using contactless payments

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd