Cork’s potential as hydrogen hub in focus at seminar

Key stakeholders are set to meet in Cork next week, for a two-day event focused on the county’s potential to become a leading green hydrogen hub.

GenComm, an EU hydrogen project led by Belfast Metropolitan College, and Energy Cork which represents the county’s energy sector, are set to meet to discuss the theme of ‘Hydrogen, Ireland’s Opportunity’, and explore the possibility of making Cork a hydrogen capital in Ireland.

The event is taking place on 29 and 30 March, in IBEC in Cork, as well as in UCC. A number of key stakeholders from the Irish energy sector will make presentations, including ESB, Gas Networks Ireland, Irving Oil, EIH2, Hydrogen Ireland, the IDA and Energy Cork.

Among those in attendance will be representatives from the six GenComm Partners, Belfast Metropolitan College, Energia, Hy Energy (England), NUIG, University of Luxembourg and IZES GmbH (Germany).

GenComm co-ordinator Paul McCormack said that Europe is seeking to stimulate the operation of hydrogen energy markets within the EU, and GenComm is helping to develop paths for the hydrogen market, by creating hydrogen hubs and support tools.

“These actions are helping to accelerate the decarbonisation pathway to net zero by establishing mature hydrogen markets and infrastructure,” he said.

Kieran Lettice, cluster manager at Energy Cork, said they are pleased to welcome GenComm and to co-host “an informative briefing on the potential role that hydrogen can play in Ireland’s energy transition, as well as the advantages of a Green Hydrogen Hub in the Cork region”.

“Many of our cluster members will have a positive role to play in the development of the hydrogen economy in Ireland and we’re pleased to facilitate this conversation,” he said.