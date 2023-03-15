Payroll levels point to early signs of tech sector stress in Ireland      

Payroll levels point to early signs of tech sector stress in Ireland      

The Central Statistics Office numbers show the number of employees working in information and communication as one of the sectors to show a fall in payroll employment levels in January.

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 15:37
Eamon Quinn and Emer Walsh

Early signs of the stress facing technology firms in Ireland have started to flash red, even as monthly payroll employment across the economy grew by 6,300 in January, official figures suggest.

The Central Statistics Office numbers show the number of employees working in information and communication — which can be used as a proxy for technology employers in Ireland — as one of the sectors to show a fall in payroll employment levels in January.

However, overall payroll numbers increased by 6,300 from December and were up very strongly, by 108,600, from January 2022. 

The increases reflect in particular large employee increases by hospitality — the accommodation and food services sector — where employee levels jumped 12% from a year earlier, and are now higher than before the onset of the pandemic, according to the CSO employment index which is based on monthly payroll estimates. 

Six economic sectors "saw monthly increases in the numbers employed in January 2023 and two remained unchanged", said CSO statistician John Mullane.

He said seven sectors posted employment declines in January from December, with "the largest monthly decrease in agriculture, forestry, and fishing". 

Read More

Bitcoin hits nine-month high as investors unfazed by SVB fallout

More in this section

Silicon Valley Bank Collapses In Biggest Failure Since 2008 ‘A Huge disruption’: Startups worldwide face new funding uncertainty after SVB failure        
Bitcoin Steadies After Ending Longest Winning Streak Since 2013 Bitcoin hits nine-month high as investors unfazed by SVB fallout
Electric Car Charging Stations - London Electric vehicles account for 15% of all new cars licensed this year 
technologyOrganisation: CSO
Payroll levels point to early signs of tech sector stress in Ireland      

Payroll data shows annual employee rise of 4.8%

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd