Irish gender balance progress as firms strive to #EmbraceEquity

Women have made significant equity gains in the Irish workplace in the past year, as evidenced in findings issued this week as part of International Women Day (IWD) events.

Irish-based companies are taking time to measure their own performance across gender pay gaps, pay transparency and executive and board-level gender balance. They are examining a range of policies around parental leave, as well as fertility, pregnancy loss and menstrual leaves.

Companies are also examining their performance against existing legal metrics and against the current and future pipeline of Irish and EU laws, notably around work-life balance, gender balance, flexibility, diversity and inclusion.

Ireland has fared reasonably well in most #EmbraceEquity discussions and IWD events. The latest analyses show definite progress in Ireland, while also laying pathways for future progress.

For instance, 40% of women in mid-market companies in Ireland now hold senior management roles, up from 30% in 2022, according to Grant Thornton’s latest International Business Report. That 10% jump follows 2% and 3% increases in 2021 and 2022, and compares favourably with 33% in the UK and 31% in the US.

Sinead Donovan, chair of Grant Thornton Ireland, Sinead Donovan, said: “It’s hugely positive to see that Irish businesses are actively placing value on diversity and inclusion in their leadership teams. It's clear there is still a lot of work to be done in order to narrow the playing field between men and women even further.

“In Ireland, venture capital or private equity houses now insist on diversity in terms of board make-up. We are also seeing increasing pressure from clients and investors, which will push mid-market businesses to introduce measures that increase the percentage of female senior managers. I expect this will be the case across the EU and North America, given the particular focus on ESG reporting in these regions.”

Grant Thornton’s IBR research has tracked executive-level gender diversity at mid-market businesses for 19 years. While Ireland’s overall progress is positive, 15% of Irish businesses currently have no women in senior management roles. Globally, that figure stands at 9%.

Meanwhile, in a week in which the Irish Government announced plans for a gender equity referendum, new figures from the Government-backed Balance for Better Business Review Group show that women hold 35% of the seats on the boards of ISEQ20 companies.

The review notes that other listed companies are on track to meet their 25% target by the end of 2023.

The figures also show that three in 36 CEOs across listed Irish companies are women, falling from 11.1% to 8.3%. Women make up just 14.8% of chief financial officers for the same cohort of Irish business.

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney and Balance for Better Business co-chairs Julie Sinnamon and Aongus Hegarty all welcomed the fact that Ireland is among the EU’s top 10 countries for female board representation, while adding the need for accelerated progress.

Balance for Better Business co-chairs Julie Sinnamon and Aongus Hegarty, launching the group's fifth annual report which has found that Irish businesses have made significant progress in the past year towards achieving gender balance at board level.

Taoiseach and co-founder of Balance for Better Business, Leo Varadkar, said: “While it is encouraging to see steady progress when it comes to the number of women at the board level of Irish business, it is less encouraging to see slower progress when it comes to key board and senior leadership positions.

“It’s crucial that Irish businesses redouble their efforts to remove the barriers to female progression within the workplace and take a more targeted and strategic approach to achieving gender balance at the highest levels of Irish business.”

Also this week, Moira Grassick, COO at HR firm Peninsula Ireland, said Ireland’s current 12.6% gender pay gap is largely attributable to men filling more senior roles than women.

“Women are in the minority in the Dáil,” she said. “Recent figures showed that female participation in the labour force was 58.9% compared to 70.8% for males. Government interventions can make a difference, but policy on its own will only go so far. Employers need to take responsibility for achieving gender equality in their own operations.

“There is no silver bullet as each business must address its own concerns and problems but making gender equality a top priority is the first step towards giving women an equal chance in the workplace.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured with Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O'Gorman and Mininister for Education Norma Foley pictured at a press conference in Government Buildings Dublin today 08 March 2023 announcing the holding of a referendum on gender equality. Photograph: Government Information Service

Professional services firm Aon Ireland this week launched a new programme to support the development of future women leaders and enhancing gender balance within the firm. The new Accelerate Programme, created with the Irish Management Institute, will help participants to develop their leadership style and to become role models for others within the workplace.

The programme features a series of workshops, projects, psychometric testing and mentoring support being delivered this year. It complements other initiatives by the Aon Ireland Inclusion Council to boost the firm’s leadership level diversity.

Rachael Ingle, CEO of Aon Ireland, said: "The Accelerate programme is no longer a 'nice to have' but a 'must have' to ensure we deliver better outcomes for our colleagues, clients and communities. It is one of many initiatives aimed at driving an increase in women leader representation in our firm. We believe that businesses thrive when the communities they serve and the people they employ also flourish.”

Meanwhile, National Broadband Ireland this week announced its membership of The 30% Club, a global campaign supported by board chairs and CEOs committed to achieving better gender balance at leadership levels.

Peter Hendrick, CEO of NBI, said: “NBI’s membership of the 30% Club signals our commitment to achieving better gender diversity at leadership level, as well as throughout the company. We’ve made progress, but we know there is still work to do. Today gives us a stage to drive further action towards gender equity.”

