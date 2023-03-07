Cork takeaway and Tipperary clothes store amongst latest list of tax defaulters

The Revenue has published details from its latest list of tax defaulters having reached settlements in six cases for a total of €1.1m.

The figures cover the final quarter of 2022 with Revenue also publishing details of 86 cases are published and €202,100 is the total of court fines imposed.

The largest case was for a Revenue investigation into the under-declaration of excise duty and VAT. Dominiam Services Limited, a fuel retailer and convenience store operator in Drumganus, Broomfield, Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan reached a settlement of €326,881 made up of €146,197 in tax, €115,563 in interest and €65,121 in penalties.

Charles Garvey, of Delphi, Rosanna, Lee Road, Carrigrohane, Co. Cork had the smallest settlement of €83,960 in a Revenue audit case for the under-declaration of income tax. Mr Garvey is the executive chairman of Cork firm Metabolomic Diagnostics Limited, a company that specializes in the development of diagnostic solutions for complex diseases that is currently focused on screening for preeclampsia risk.

The second largest case was a Revenue investigation for the under-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT. Mai Madden, trading as 108 Main Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary reached a settlement of €210,492 made up of €126,159 in tax, €46,485 in interest and €37,848 in penalties. According to Revenue, €70,492 of the settlement remains unpaid as of December 31.

Clara Medical Limited, a medical staff provider of 44 Coopers Grange, Old Quarter, Ballincollig, Co. Cork had the third largest settlement of €186,453 in a Revenue audit case for the under-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC.

Niblets Food Co. Ltd. which is now in liquidation, of 5E Bakers Road, Gurranabraher, Cork and traded as Niblets had the fourth largest settlement of €167,391 in a Revenue audit case for the under-declaration of Corporation Tax, PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT. Revenue said the full settlement amount remains unpaid as of December 31.

Amongst the court cases where court fines or imprisonment sanctions were issued 29 cases related to failing to lodge tax returns, failing to produce proper books and records, and delivery of incorrect returns. Court fines totalling €71,250 were imposed.

In the fourth quarter, there were 31 cases of misuse of marked mineral oil, in respect of which court fines totalling €85,500 were imposed. 25 cases of excise offences for tobacco smuggling, illegal selling of tobacco and possession of untaxed tobacco for sale. Court fines totalling €42,850, two 4-year sentences (fully suspended), two 2 years and 6 months sentences, one 20-day sentence, and 840 hours of community service, in lieu of imprisonment, were imposed.

Revenue said the published settlements reflect only a portion of all its compliance interventions. In the three-month, a total of 14,225 Revenue cases were settled resulting in a total yield of €127.36m.