EU plans reforms to shield household bills from massive market swings

Top objectives include shielding consumers from soaring prices and spurring the development of renewable energy
EU plans reforms to shield household bills from massive market swings

The goal of the reform is to make the energy market more resilient after the expiration of emergency tools adopted to shield the impact of gas supply cuts by Russia, which was formerly Europe’s biggest provider.

Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 16:54
Ewa Krukowska and John Ainger

The European Union plans to encourage governments and companies to use more stable, long-term power market contracts to avoid massive price swings as part of a reform demanded by member states following the unprecedented energy crisis[/ur].

The European Commission wants to keep the marginal pricing model and avoid drastic changes to the market design in a bid to ensure predictability and keep electricity flowing freely across the continent, according to a draft plan. The Commission’s proposal is due to be unveiled next week. 

The goal of the reform is to make the energy market more resilient after the expiration of emergency tools adopted to shield the impact of gas supply cuts by Russia, which was formerly Europe’s biggest provider. 

Top objectives include shielding consumers from soaring prices, weakening the link between electricity and natural gas, and spurring the development of renewable energy.

Under the current EU electricity market design, gas sets the price for all power that’s sold into the market. That means consumers are bearing the brunt of Russia’s supply reduction after its invasion of Ukraine, and their bills don’t reflect the growing share of low-cost renewables like wind farms that get to sell at big margins.

The Commission is planning to weaken the link between gas and power by an increased use of power purchase agreements and so-called contracts for difference, where governments can guarantee investors a fixed price. 

Read More

Wholesale gas prices fall 3.5% despite cold snap setting in this week

Bloomberg

More in this section

Housing stock Irish Life sets notice period for withdrawals from €500m property fund
FILE PHOTO Permanent TSB has announced pre-tax losses of €166 million last year, as Chief Executive Eamonn Crowley claims there Permanent TSB hikes fixed-rate mortgages by 0.75% as lenders play catch up    
UK population figures Oliver Mangan: Inflation proving tough to crack   
#Energy PricesrenewablesOrganisation: European Union
<p>Revenue also published details of 86 cases where various court fines totalling €202,100 were imposed. Picture: Laura Hutton</p>

Cork takeaway and Tipperary clothes store amongst latest list of tax defaulters

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd