February passenger numbers above pre-covid levels at Dublin and Cork airports

Dublin and Cork airports recorded another record month for traffic with February passenger numbers surpassing pre-covid levels.

Figures from the daa shows the number of passengers through Dublin Airport in February was 2.06 million, 3% higher than in February 2019 and 1% higher than in the previous busiest ever February 2020. The number of passengers at Cork Airport was 157,000, 4% higher than in February 2019.

At Cork Airport, passenger numbers through the opening two months of the year totalled 318,000 which is 96% higher than in 2022 and up 6% on 2019.

Dublin Airport in February saw some of the busiest days of 2023 so far, with a busy period around Valentine’s Day followed by strong travel activity during the school mid-term break.

The daa said security screening once again moved smoothly throughout February with 96% of passengers passing through in less than 20 minutes and virtually all through in under 30 minutes.

The busiest day at Cork Airport during the month was Sunday, February 19 with 7,382 passengers travelling through, while the busiest day at Dublin Airport was Sunday, February 12 with 96,000 passengers.

The most popular destination from both Dublin and Cork airports was London Heathrow.

Daa CEO Kenny Jacobs said the addition of an extra Bank Holiday weekend in February, combined with Valentine's Day and the mid-term school break, meant February was another very busy month at both Dublin and Cork airports.

"Passenger numbers at both airports were boosted by the Six Nations rugby, which saw thousands of French fans travelling to watch their match against Ireland, while many thousands of Irish fans headed to the games in Wales and Italy," he said.

“March is set to be another busy month and we’re expecting passenger numbers to once again be close to 2019 levels, with two more rugby internationals set to take place, either side of what will be a busy St Patrick’s Day period.”

Separately, the Government plans to purchase anti-drone technology for Dublin Airport following at least six incidents where drones spotted near the airport caused the cancellation or diversion of flights.

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary had strongly criticised the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan saying he needed to take action on the issue or resign.