February passenger numbers above pre-covid levels at Dublin and Cork airports

Plans to utilise anti-drone measures at Dublin airport
February passenger numbers above pre-covid levels at Dublin and Cork airports

Passenger numbers through Cork Airport this year totalled 318,000 which is 96% higher than in 2022 and up 6% on 2019. Pic: Larry Cummins

Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 08:08
Alan Healy

Dublin and Cork airports recorded another record month for traffic with February passenger numbers surpassing pre-covid levels.

Figures from the daa shows the number of passengers through Dublin Airport in February was 2.06 million, 3% higher than in February 2019 and 1% higher than in the previous busiest ever February 2020. The number of passengers at Cork Airport was 157,000, 4% higher than in February 2019.

At Cork Airport, passenger numbers through the opening two months of the year totalled 318,000 which is 96% higher than in 2022 and up 6% on 2019.

Dublin Airport in February saw some of the busiest days of 2023 so far, with a busy period around Valentine’s Day followed by strong travel activity during the school mid-term break. 

The daa said security screening once again moved smoothly throughout February with 96% of passengers passing through in less than 20 minutes and virtually all through in under 30 minutes.

The busiest day at Cork Airport during the month was Sunday, February 19 with 7,382 passengers travelling through, while the busiest day at Dublin Airport was Sunday, February 12 with 96,000 passengers.

The most popular destination from both Dublin and Cork airports was London Heathrow.

Daa CEO Kenny Jacobs said the addition of an extra Bank Holiday weekend in February, combined with Valentine's Day and the mid-term school break, meant February was another very busy month at both Dublin and Cork airports. 

"Passenger numbers at both airports were boosted by the Six Nations rugby, which saw thousands of French fans travelling to watch their match against Ireland, while many thousands of Irish fans headed to the games in Wales and Italy," he said.

“March is set to be another busy month and we’re expecting passenger numbers to once again be close to 2019 levels, with two more rugby internationals set to take place, either side of what will be a busy St Patrick’s Day period.”

Separately, the Government plans to purchase anti-drone technology for Dublin Airport following at least six incidents where drones spotted near the airport caused the cancellation or diversion of flights.

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary had strongly criticised the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan saying he needed to take action on the issue or resign.

More in this section

Michael Dowling: Lack of choice for bank customers damages vibrant economy Michael Dowling: Lack of choice for bank customers damages vibrant economy
European Central Bank Supervisory Board Chairman Andrea Enria Interview Jim Power: Households should brace for more ECB interest rate increases
GDP growth falls short of estimates as demand declines for second consecutive quarter GDP growth falls short of estimates as demand declines for second consecutive quarter
<p>Oil consumption is heading for a record this year, according to the International Energy Agency, which advises major economies.</p>

Thirst for crude oil puts $100 a barrel back into view

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd