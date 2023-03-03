Oil price up as UAE denies it wants to leave Opec

A media report that the United Arab Emirates had held internal debates on leaving Opec was "far from the truth", according to a source.
Oil price up as UAE denies it wants to leave Opec

Prices had dropped by more than $2 per barrel after a report that the United Arab Emirates were considering pumping more oil. Picture: David Evans

Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 18:34
Shariq Khan

Crude oil prices rose by about 1%, recovering from an earlier slump after Reuters reported that the United Arab Emirates is not planning an exit from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec). 

Brent crude prices rose to $85.47 a barrel. Prices had dropped by more than $2 per barrel after a media report that the United Arab Emirates had held internal debates on leaving Opec and pumping more oil. A source with direct knowledge said that the report is "far from the truth".

Crude oil prices are now on track for a weekly gain, after strong Chinese economic data earlier in the week underpinned hopes for oil demand growth. 

In China, activity in the services sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in February and manufacturing activity in China also grew. China's seaborne imports of Russian oil are set to hit a record high this month.

The world's top oil importer is becoming increasingly ambitious with its 2023 growth target, aiming as high as 6%. 

“The response by the UAE to this news is telling of its conviction to prevent oil prices sliding,” said Christyan Malek, global head of energy strategy at JP Morgan.

Meanwhile, the dollar weakened. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the dollar to be under pressure over the next 12 months as well, which would make oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Reuters and Bloomberg

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Ireland in need of gas storage

More in this section

Central Bank Governor Makhlouf meets with businesses and students on visit to Cork Central Bank Governor Makhlouf meets with businesses and students on visit to Cork
Germany European Central Bank ECB looks set to hike rates despite fall in factory gate prices across eurozone
Slight fall in February sees unemployment drop to post-pandemic low of 4.3% Slight fall in February sees unemployment drop to post-pandemic low of 4.3%
oil price#Energy PricesOrganisation: OPEC
<p>This is the second consecutive quarter in which MDD fell, which fulfils the technical criteria for an economic recession. Pic: Larry Cummins</p>

GDP growth falls short of estimates as demand declines for second consecutive quarter

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd