GDP growth falls short of estimates as demand declines for second consecutive quarter

Modified Domestic Demand (MDD) which excludes the impact of multinationals on domestic activity, declined by 1.3% in Q4
This is the second consecutive quarter in which MDD fell, which fulfils the technical criteria for an economic recession. Pic: Larry Cummins

Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 12:21
Emer Walsh

The economy grew by just 0.3% last quarter, falling considerably short of preliminary GDP estimates of 3.5%, according to the CSO.

In the final quarter of 2022, Modified Domestic Demand (MDD) which excludes the impact of multinationals on domestic activity, declined by 1.3%.

This is the second consecutive quarter in which MDD fell, which fulfils the technical criteria for an economic recession.

"The impacts of the conflict in Ukraine, the rise in inflation, and the continued unwinding of the COVID-19-related restrictions varied across the sectors of the economy in 2022 and today’s results show the overall annual impact and the underlying quarterly variations," said CSO Assistant Director General with responsibility for Economic Statistics, Jennifer Banim.

The fourth quarter of 2022 also saw investment down considerably, falling by 46.5%, with construction also dropping by over 6%.

However, sectors including finance, IT and industry saw economic activity increase in the final quarter, rising by 3.3%, 5.8% and 7.1% respectively. Personal consumption and government spending also both rose by under 2.5%.

Gross national product, which excludes repatriations to other countries also increased by 4.7%.

Despite falling MDD and GDP growth in Q4, 2022 as a whole saw the economy grow by 12%, with MDD for the year also up 8%. Largely driven by multinationals, the sector experienced year-on-year growth of over 19%, with all other sectors up just over 7%.

Personal spending on goods and services increased by 6.6% in 2022, while Government spending on goods and services increased by 0.7%.

Looking at exports, Ms Banim noted, "The Balance of Payments recorded a surplus of €44.2 billion in flows with the rest of the world in 2022, driven largely by an improvement in the merchandise trade balance of €37.1 billion."

Multinational profit net outflows also increased significantly, rising by €33.1bn since 2021, totalling just under €120bn for the year. 

"Overall, GDP is estimated to have increased by 12.0% in 2022, driven largely by the growth of 28.5% in investment," Ms Banim continued. "Gross National Product - a measure of economic activity that excludes the profits of multinationals, increased by 6.7% in 2022.”

