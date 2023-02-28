Retail sales remain stagnant with marginal growth of 0.1% in January

Retail sale volumes remain stagnant with January seeing marginal growth of just 0.1% compared with the Christmas period.

Figures from the CSO show declining month-on-month sale volumes across bars and non-specialised stores like supermarkets, falling by 20.4% and 3.4% respectively following a surge in demand over the festive season.

Sale volumes rose significantly for furniture in January, increasing by 28% since December 2022, with clothing and fuel also growing by 26.5% and 3.4% respectively.

In annual terms, bars saw sale volume growth of 20% from a notably low base in the previous year, with furniture, fuel and clothing all rising year-on-year by over 7%.

Motor trades were also up significantly compared to 2022, rising by 6.9%, with the volume of retail sales excluding motor trades rising by 0.1% in the month and 0.3% in the year.

Other sectors saw stark decreases in annual sales as the cost of living continues to dampen consumer demand. Retail volumes across department stores fell by 10.8% year-on-year, with other retail sales and food and beverages also seeing annual declines of 15% and 8.4% respectively.

The value of retail sales was 0.2% lower in January 2023 than in December 2022, but grew by 10.5% when compared in annual terms. Excluding motor trades, the value of retail sales rose by 1.1% in the month and by 7.6% year-on-year.

The proportion of retail sales transacted online from Irish companies was 5.6% in January 2023 compared with 6.3% in December 2022, 5.6% in January 2022, and 11.0% in January 2021.