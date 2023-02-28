Mortgage approvals jump in January as interest rate hikes have yet to hit demand

The number of mortgage approvals jumped in January as interest rate hikes have yet to hit demand.

In its latest Mortgage Approvals Report, the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland, or BPFI, said the number of mortgages approved rose by 1.7% compared to December and more than 2% annually.

“While the volume of non-purchase mortgages, including switching and top-ups, rose by 2.1%, the figures indicate a significant slowdown in this segment from previous periods,” said Brian Hayes BPFI chief executive.

The report also showed the value of mortgages climbed 2% compared to December and around 10% compared to last year.

“In total, there were over 58,000 mortgage approvals in the 12 months ending January 2023, valued at almost €16bn. This is the highest value of annualised mortgage approvals since our data series began in 2011 compared with €13.6bn in the twelve months ending January 2021,” said Mr Hayes.

First-time-buyers accounted for the majority of mortgage approvals last month.

The growth in mortgage approvals may be impacted later this year as traders are betting for the first time that the European Central Bank will continue to increase interest rates into next year in an effort to get inflation under control. Swap-market pricing shows they briefly wagered the ECB will raise its deposit rate to as much as 3.9% in February 2024.

Managing director and broker at MortgageLine Stephen Hamilton is optimistic about the pipeline of mortgage approvals this year though, but expects switching activity to slow following the exit of Ulster Bank and KBC from the retail banking market.

“With more new builds coming on stream and strong housing and mortgage demand we are expecting a healthy increase in mortgage approvals in the first and second quarters of 2023,” said Mr Hamilton.

“KBC and Ulster Bank customers have already fixed or switched in 2022 and the rates available are just not as attractive for switchers in 2023.”

Mr Hamilton said some mortgage customers coming off fixed rates in 2023 will be offered very high rates from their mortgage lenders. Rates as high as 5% or 6% with some lenders.

“We do expect that these clients will be looking for a better switcher mortgage deal in 2023,” he said.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg