Deloitte: Future-proofing businesses for challenges ahead

Given what Irish business have had to survive in recent years, spanning from a prolonged pandemic to an energy crisis and record inflation, it is worth considering the challenges that 2023 onwards will bring, and how business leaders can prepare for and best manage them.

While every sector and business will have different priorities, there are four key areas that businesses need to focus on to be future-proofed and ready to adapt to changing environments and markets.

Firstly, they need strong balance sheets to help weather any storms. It is more important than ever to ensure companies are seeing strong balance sheets and a good financing position where they have availability and support. Building on that sound financial footing, strategy is critical. But only if it is adaptable to the stream of shocks and events that now characterise the macro environment, economic and otherwise.

We have seen two of the biggest crises in recent times, the war in Ukraine and a global pandemic. Now it is possible to measure how adaptable companies are and how they have been able to cope. If firms have managed to remain strongly positioned despite these challenges, they have shown resilience and agility. This provides a strong foundation for growth.

The second area to focus on is talent, why it has become a challenge and how to be more attractive as a company. A Deloitte CFO survey carried out last year showed that 96% of Irish CFOs said that retaining and attracting skilled talent is one of the biggest risks they face. So, in a way, this downsizing of some sectors recently provides opportunity for Irish-owned companies.

The sudden availability of skilled, experienced and insightful people who have been on the inside of multinationals, often working in international markets, could be a boon for our indigenous firms who previously may not have been able to compete for them directly.

By offering something different, Irish companies could benefit from a new pool of talent with the skills and experience needed to drive things on. I think this could be of real benefit outside of Dublin, because people now have that expectation of working from home and living in a community has become more appealing.

The third area businesses need to focus on now is digital transformation. Businesses need to be innovative and deliver for the customer, which involves streamlining processes, adding value and making interaction as easy and efficient as possible.

This requires investment and a focus on the journey of the products and services and must work for both the business and the client in terms of generating efficiencies and growing profits.

Digital transformation spans everything from websites and social media channels to deployment of big data and cloud, alongside technologies such as artificial intelligence, electronic information sharing and e-invoices. It also extends to on-premises systems and off-premises cloud resources to support IT infrastructure and enables businesses to be more flexible as a result.

Lastly, businesses need to implement efficient Environmental Social Governance (ESG). Good governance is another important aspect of companies within the best managed network.

The role of non-executive director in guiding the board, and helping the CEO translate that into strategy and policy, can be a strength in developing a company to the next level. This feeds into everything from ESG concerns to international expansion plans.

ESG needs to be the core of the company’s strategy and should underpin every decision being made on the direction of the business. Developing and tracking actions on sustainability strategies, diversity, equality and inclusion policies and showing strong corporate governance are key to success.

While none of us can predict what the next curveball around the corner may be, having some solid pillars in place will at least allow Irish businesses to pivot and adapt more easily.

- Brian Murphy is an audit and assurance partner and best managed companies (BMCs) lead with Deloitte Ireland.