Eurozone consumer confidence improves but still below pre-pandemic levels, Eurostat figures show

The Flash Consumer Confidence Indicator showed consumer sentiment improved further by 1.7 percentage points in the eurozone this month.
Eurozone consumer confidence improves but still below pre-pandemic levels, Eurostat figures show

Other Eurostat figures showed Ireland’s economy powered ahead during the pandemic years as multinational activity grew, placing the country in a better position to navigate the current volatile economic environment. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 17:49
Cáit Caden

Confidence among consumers in the eurozone increased for the fourth month in a row in February, but remains below its long-term average and pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey by Eurostat.

The Flash Consumer Confidence Indicator showed consumer sentiment improved further by 1.7 percentage points in the eurozone this month.

Eurozone inflation fell in January to 8.5% from 9.2% in December, but ongoing headwinds, including slow production in the construction sector and the ongoing war in Ukraine, could be dampening consumer sentiment.

Separate Eurostat figures released this week showed production in the eurozone's construction sector was down by 2.5% in December 2022, compared to a 0.1% fall in November.

Meanwhile, the latest BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) also showed housebuilding activity declined for the fourth month in a row in January as construction firms struggled to secure new orders and builders continued to battle sharp input-cost inflation as prices increased across a broad range of products.

Ireland's economy growing

Elsewhere, other Eurostat figures showed Ireland’s economy powered ahead during the pandemic years as multinational activity grew, placing the country in a better position to navigate the current volatile economic environment.

The statistics office found Ireland recorded the highest increase in Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, in the EU compared with pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

GDP measures economic activity by multinational companies including Microsoft, Google, and Intel, which operate substantial European facilities across the island of Ireland.

During this period, growth was particularly high in the south where many tech, pharma, and manufacturing multinationals including Apple and Pfizer are located.

Last year, IDA Ireland said the country's multinational sector continued to grow jobs as well amid new economic headwinds, but momentum is expected to slow in the second half of 2023 following the tech slowdown which has led to more than 100,000 layoffs across the globe.

Read More

Revolut to begin offering Irish customers credit cards 

More in this section

Apple profits Ireland's economy grew during the pandemic years due to multinational activity, Eurostat figures show
Currencies Oliver Mangan: Difficult to see sterling recover lost ground on bleak outlook for UK
Germany European Central Bank Irish mortgage lenders may increase rates 'in tandem with ECB' this year
<p>CEO of Fáilte Ireland Paul Kelly said that the inbound tourism recovered well in 2022 getting close to pre-covid levels towards the end of the year.</p>

Tourism sector warned of 'value for money ratings' amid VAT hike threat

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.235 s