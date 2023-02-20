World's biggest trial of four-day working week hailed as 'breakthrough'

The world's biggest trial of a four-day working week has been hailed a "major breakthrough" after most companies involved said they will keep to the shorter week following the pilot.

The findings of the UK pilot scheme was presented to MPs as campaigners urged lawmakers to give every British worker a 32-hour working week.

The trial saw 61 companies across a variety of sectors in the UK commit to reducing their working hours for all staff by 20%, for six months from June last year. Crucially, the firms had to make sure there was no reduction in wages for their employees.

At least 56 out of the 61 firms that took part said they plan to continue with the four-day working week, while 18 firms confirmed the policy has become a permanent change. Just three companies said they have paused the four-day working week in their organisation for the time being.

Academics at the University of Cambridge and at Boston College in the US carried out the research. The trial was co-ordinated by not-for-profit organisation 4 Day Week Global, in partnership with thinktank Autonomy and campaign group 4 Day Week Campaign.

The results revealed a significant drop in the rates of stress and illness among the approximately 2,900 staff trying a shorter working week. Around 39% of employees said they were less stressed compared with the start of the trial, and the number of sick days taken during the trial dropped by around two thirds.

People were much more likely to stay in their jobs, despite the trial taking place amid the "great resignation" period where workers have been quitting at record rates in search of greater flexibility, the report said.

There was a 57% drop in the number of staff leaving the participating companies compared with the same period the previous year. And levels of anxiety, difficulty sleeping, and burnout decreased substantially, while more staff reported that balancing care responsibilities had become easier.

The results even found that company revenue increased slightly over the trial period.

However, several staff at one large company reported concerns about increasing workloads, finding their work intensified or they were battling to work through lengthy to-do lists in the time available.

The results also revealed that some managers and staff felt the focus on efficiency had made the workplace less sociable, which was a particular concern for the creative companies involved.

But Joe Ryle, director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said the trial is "major breakthrough moment" for the campaign towards a four-day working week.

"Across a wide variety of different sectors of the economy, these incredible results show that the four-day week with no loss of pay really works," Mr Ryle said.

