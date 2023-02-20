Ireland's economy grew during the pandemic years due to multinational activity, Eurostat figures show

Ireland’s economy powered ahead during the pandemic years as multinational activity grew, Eurostat figures confirm.

The statistics office found that Ireland recorded the highest increase in Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, in the EU compared with pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

During this period, growth was particularly high in the south of Ireland where many tech, pharma and manufacturing multinationals including Apple and Pfizer are located.

In 2021, compared with the 2019 pre-covid figures, GDP volume levels climbed 28.4% in Southern Ireland, 15.4% in the East and Midland areas and just over 14% in the North and West.

GDP measures economic activity by multinational companies including Microsoft, Google, and Intel, which operate substantial European facilities across the island of Ireland.

In seperate figures provided by the Central Statisitcs Office (CSO) last year, multinationals continued to boost the economy last year too, as GDP grew by around 3.5% in Q4 when compared with Q3.

This growth was mainly driven by expansion among large manufacturers in the same period that tech multinationals started experiencing a slowdown, which has led to more than 100,000 job cuts across the globe.

Last yeat IDA Ireland said the country's multinational sector continued to grow jobs as well amid new economic headwinds, but momentum is expected to slow in the second half of 2023.

Many of the new investments that are expected this year will come from multinationals and Irish-owned corporations in sectors including life sciences, food and beverages, manufacturing and pharma, and aviation.