Ireland's economy grew during the pandemic years due to multinational activity, Eurostat figures show

In 2021, growth was particularly high in the south of Ireland where many tech, pharma and manufacturing multinationals including Apple and Pfizer are located.
Ireland's economy grew during the pandemic years due to multinational activity, Eurostat figures show

Last year, it emerged that Apple will expand operations at its base in Cork. Pic: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 13:22
Cáit Caden

Ireland’s economy powered ahead during the pandemic years as multinational activity grew, Eurostat figures confirm.

The statistics office found that Ireland recorded the highest increase in Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, in the EU compared with pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

During this period, growth was particularly high in the south of Ireland where many tech, pharma and manufacturing multinationals including Apple and Pfizer are located.

In 2021, compared with the 2019 pre-covid figures, GDP volume levels climbed 28.4% in Southern Ireland, 15.4% in the East and Midland areas and just over 14% in the North and West.

GDP measures economic activity by multinational companies including Microsoft, Google, and Intel, which operate substantial European facilities across the island of Ireland.

In seperate figures provided by the Central Statisitcs Office (CSO) last year, multinationals continued to boost the economy last year too, as GDP grew by around 3.5% in Q4 when compared with Q3.

This growth was mainly driven by expansion among large manufacturers in the same period that tech multinationals started experiencing a slowdown, which has led to more than 100,000 job cuts across the globe.

Last yeat IDA Ireland said the country's multinational sector continued to grow jobs as well amid new economic headwinds, but momentum is expected to slow in the second half of 2023.

Many of the new investments that are expected this year will come from multinationals and Irish-owned corporations in sectors including life sciences, food and beverages, manufacturing and pharma, and aviation.

More in this section

Damaged in heavy car accident vehicles after collision on city street crash site. Road safety and insurance concept Number of uninsured vehicles on Irish roads increases for a third year
Revolut to begin offering Irish customers credit cards  Revolut to begin offering Irish customers credit cards 
Fuel costs Wholesale gas prices fall 5% as worst of crisis recedes       
<p>The challenge facing sterling will be even greater if the economy’s weak performance sees the Bank of England start to cut rates well ahead of other central banks.</p>

Oliver Mangan: Difficult to see sterling recover lost ground on bleak outlook for UK

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.258 s