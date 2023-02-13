Ireland to lead EU economic growth for next two years

Ireland will top EU GDP growth for 2023 and 2024 according to new economic forecasts from the European Commission (EC).

The EC's Winter interim Forecast lifts the growth outlook for this year to 0.8% in the EU and 0.9% in the euro area. GDP is projected to expand by 1.6% in 2024.

Both areas are now set to narrowly avoid the technical recession that was anticipated for the turn of the year. The forecast also slightly lowers the projections for inflation for both 2023 and 2024.

Almost a year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the EU economy entered 2023 on a better footing than projected in autumn.

Diversification of supply sources and a sharp drop in consumption have left gas storage levels above the seasonal average of past years, and wholesale gas prices have fallen well below pre-war levels. In addition, the EU labour market has continued to perform strongly, with the unemployment rate remaining at its all-time low of 6.1% until the end of 2022.

Growth forecast for 2023 (%):



🇮🇪 4.9

🇲🇹 3.1

🇷🇴 2.5

🇱🇺 1.7

🇨🇾 1.6

🇸🇰 1.5

🇪🇸 1.4

🇧🇬 1.4

🇬🇷 1.2

🇭🇷 1.2

🇸🇮 1.0

🇵🇹 1.0

🇳🇱 0.9

🇧🇪 0.8

🇮🇹 0.8

🇪🇺 0.8

🇫🇷 0.6

🇭🇺 0.6

🇦🇹 0.5

🇵🇱 0.4

🇱🇹 0.3

🇩🇪 0.2

🇫🇮 0.2

🇨🇿 0.1

🇪🇪 0.1

🇱🇻 0.1

🇩🇰 0.1

🇸🇪 -0.8



In its analysis for Ireland, the Commission forecasts GDP growth of 4.9% this year and 4.1% in 2024.

It said the Irish labour market continues to perform very well, with the unemployment rate at 4.3% in December despite news on some “big tech companies reducing their staff worldwide in autumn, with yet no visible negative impact in Ireland where the multinational sector has increased employment in 2022 by 9%."

"Ireland’s economic outlook remains subject to uncertainty due to trade developments related to the implementation of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland. Furthermore, the performance of multinational corporations could swing growth in either direction."