Housebuilding activity contracts four months in a row

Housebuilding activity declined for the fourth month in a row in January as construction firms struggled to secure new orders despite a housing crisis, according to a new report.

The latest BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) also showed builders continue to battle sharp input cost inflation as prices increased across a broad range of products. The outlook for the sector is optimistic.

“Although input costs are still rising, the rate of increase is at its slowest for two years. Meanwhile supply chain delays have eased somewhat, perhaps reflecting the reopening of the Chinese economy,” said John McCartney, director and head of research at BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland.

“With confidence at an 11-month high, housing commencements have picked up strongly in recent months, construction firms have resumed hiring, and 85% of builders now expect to be as busy or busier in one year’s time,” he said.

The construction sector stayed in contraction territory last month, but recorded some improvement compared with December figures, while a key constraint remains “subdued market conditions”.

The sustained drop in output and demand led firms to decrease input buying for an eighth month in a row. The rate of reduction remained solid but was the softest since last October.

Irish construction firms began hiring for the first time in three months, albeit only marginally.

Contraction was broad-based across all three monitored categories including housing. Civil engineering firms recorded the strongest decline and commercial activity saw the softest fall.

“The relaxation of bank and local authority mortgage rules, and the raising of price caps in the Government’s shared equity scheme will give builders greater confidence in future selling prices,” said Mr McCartney.

“The new renter tax credit and a widening of the net for social housing support will help underpin the rental market.”

Many construction firms are hopeful demand conditions will improve in the future, with new projects set to begin in the coming months, stated the survey.