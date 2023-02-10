Britain avoids recession by narrowest margin during strikes

The UK avoided a recession last year by the narrowest of margins after the cost-of-living crisis and industrial action hit the economy during December.

Gross domestic product was unchanged in the fourth quarter following a revised 0.2% decline in the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Output in December alone fell 0.5%.

The figures meant that in the second half of last year, Britain dodged back-to-back quarterly contractions — the definition of a technical recession. The economy nonetheless was 0.8% smaller than its size at the end of 2019, making the UK the only Group of Seven countries that has yet to fully recover output lost during the pandemic.

“The UK economy ended 2022 on a slightly more positive note, narrowly avoiding a technical recession, but it is still expected to fall into a mild yet prolonged recession throughout this year,” said Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK.

The December figures are “pointing to the continued fragility of the UK economy.” GDP figures are subject to revisions, leaving open the risk that Britain was in fact in recession. The ONS will make another estimate at the end of March.

As they stand, the GDP figures have implications both for the Bank of England’s monetary tightening and the Treasury’s planning for the budget on March 15.

“The bank may need to raise interest rates a little further to squeeze out inflation,” said Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors. “The government may find it has higher tax revenues at its disposal when it considers its options for the budget.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt welcomed the figures but noted the government needs to bear down on inflation, which reached a 41-year high last year.

“Our economy is more resilient than many feared,” Hunt said in a statement, “However, we are not out the woods yet, particularly when it comes to inflation.”

In a sign of inflation that will concern the Bank of England, the total bill for wages and salaries in 2022 was up 7.4%, the biggest increase since 1999.

Household spending rose 0.1% in the fourth quarter, suggesting consumers are weathering the worst cost-of-living crisis in generations. World Cup football matches led to a 17% fall in sports activity in December as the UK’s domestic Premier League halted games until the end of the month.

Business investment jumped 4.8% in the final three months of 2022, putting it back at a level not seen since before the pandemic. That’s a sign that companies are increasing spending despite concerns about the economic outlook.

For the whole of 2022, the UK economy grew 4%. That’s slower than the 7.6% pace recorded in 2021 when the nation was recovering from pandemic lockdowns.

Output in manufacturing and construction stalled in December. Overall industrial production rose 0.3% in December, which was entirely due to cold weather boosting utility output.

The dominant services industry shrank by 0.8% in December, more than twice the pace expected. Consumer-facing services dropped 1.2% in the month.

That reflected poor retail sales during the month and an escalation of strikes, as hundreds of thousands of workers from nurses to train drivers walked off the job seeking better pay.

The ONS said it couldn’t estimate the exact impact of strikes but that they curtailed output across a wide range of industries.

“The British economy is stagnating, and it will be the living standards of ordinary families that suffer,” said George Dibb, head of the center for economic justice at the Institute for Public Policy Research.

“The government is merely tinkering around the edges, but unless the root of the problem is fixed, we are unlikely to see meaningful growth anytime soon.”

More than 1.6 million working days had already been lost to labor disputes in the six months through November, putting 2022 on course to be the worst year for industrial action since the late 1980s. Capital Economics estimates as many as 1.5 million more were lost in December.

Strikes by rail and postal workers hit the rail transport and postal industries. Heath and social work activity shrank 2.8% in December, partly because of the impact of NHS strikes. The ONS said the various sectors were affected by rail and postal strikes, from hospitality to flower sellers.

The recession is now thought to have started in the first quarter, with the Bank of England predicting a shallow downturn extending into early 2024.

The outlook is less bleak than it appeared a few months ago, thanks to tumbling natural gas and electricity prices and markets calm returning markets with a more orthodox fiscal policy.

Bloomberg