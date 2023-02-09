Figures show gap between interest rates for household deposits and mortgage loans

Central Bank figures reveal gap between rates paid by banks for household deposits versus interest rates on personal and mortgage loans.

The average interest rate on new mortgages increased by 12 basis points to 2.69% in December.

However, interest rates paid by Irish banks on deposits with agreed maturity were 0.63% on average, compared to the equivalent rate in the euro area which was 1.44%. In the same period, the average rate on new mortgages across the euro area rose by 11 basis points to 2.95%.

Interest rates on household overnight deposits stood at 0.03% while the euro area rate remained at 0.7% which is broadly unchanged from November.

Following the interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) to try and stifle inflation, new mortgages in Ireland became the third cheapest in the euro area. France and Malta currently offer the cheapest rates.

“These figures show once again how slow the Irish banks were to pass on the ECB rate increases initially. However that is now changing,” said Daragh Cassidy, head of communications with switching website Bonkers.ie.

Last week, the ECB raised interest rates by 50 basis points, marking the fifth hike in less than a year by the regulator. Another half-point hike is expected in March.

“Bank of Ireland has now raised its fixed rates by one percentage point over the past few months while AIB has hiked some of its fixed rates by up to 1.75 percentage points and last week became the first main lender to hike its variable rates,” said Mr Cassidy.

The weighted average interest rate on new fixed rate mortgage agreements in Ireland, which constitute the majority of the total new mortgage agreements, was 2.63% in December. This represents an increase of 13 basis points from November and two basis points higher on an annual basis.

The figures also showed that the total volume of new mortgage agreements last month was €1.25bn, dropping 13% compared to November. However, the volume did increase 31% in annual terms.

The interest rate on new consumer loans fell by 20 basis points to 7.8% last month. The total volume of new consumer loans was €143m in the same period, climbing 38% annual terms.

Separate figures from the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) showed personal bank loans jumped to €1.6bn in recent months, representing a 19% increase on the previous year.

The report shows the value of personal loan drawdowns increased by 14.4% year on year in Q4 to €394m.

Home improvement loans rose 15.3% year on year to €533m, surpassing car loans for the first time.

The report from the banking industry body also indicates people are continuing to take out loans for non-essential spending amid a cost-of-living crisis.

“The fastest growing segment remains the other loans category which includes education, holidays and special occasions such as weddings with a jump of 36% on 2021 to €577m,” said BPFI chief executive. Brian Hayes.