Steady expansion is optimistic outlook for US firms in Ireland

Mark Redmond, CEO of American Chamber of Commerce Ireland, looks ahead to a very encouraging year ahead for US investment in Ireland. He talks to John Daly.

Up to two-thirds of US firms in Ireland are planning to expand their workforces in the coming year.

According to the most recent American Chamber survey conducted late last year, 61% of members expected the number of employees in their Irish operations to increase over the next 12 months, with 83% adding that their workforces had increased across 2022. Only 3.7% said they anticipated a decrease in employee numbers, and 35% expect no change.

Importantly, 94% of respondents said their U.S. corporate headquarters retained a positive view of Ireland as an investment or growth location based on the experience of their Irish operations in 2022.

“Certainly 2022 was a very positive year for the IDA and multinational investment with record growth in overall jobs,” says Mark Redmond, CEO of the American Chamber in Ireland. “To put this in context, back in 2019 there were 160,000 people employed by US multinationals in Ireland, but by the end of 2022 that number is over 200,000 — a 25% increase. In the South West region of Cork and Kerry, the figure is over 52,000 — an increase of 7.5% since 2021.”

While pointing out that there are challenges ahead, both domestically and on the global stage, Mark takes an upbeat view of 2023: “Given the overall attitude of US firms and their headquarters, I think we can expect to be very ambitious for the year ahead.”

The American Chamber survey also notes that suitable accommodation is the top concern for members, with 33% pointing to housing as the most important issue to overcome to enable their company to expand in Ireland.

“The American Chamber is absolutely convinced that the future of multinational investment across the world, not just in Ireland, would be as much about where people want to live as where companies want to go. But firms do realise that the housing problems being experienced here are not unique to Ireland — in fact, there’s hardly a location around the world in which multinationals are seeking to expand where the availability of affordable homes is not a key policy challenge.”

Ireland’s status as a quality location for both career and lifestyle benefits is an additional factor influencing the continued growth of the multinational sector.

“There is an extraordinary appreciation of the quality of life available in Ireland — and in fact, Ireland is in the Top 10 globally according to the United Nations for quality of life.”

He recalled an American Chamber conference at UCC last September, where one speaker who worked with Dell Technologies, pointed out that ‘jobs may be what brings people to the southern region, but it is the lifestyle available here that keeps them.’ And that is an important attribute as well as housing.”

A rock-solid US-Irish partnership

Ireland has benefited substantially in its position as one of the world’s most globalised small countries, having attracted an extraordinary level of world-class multinational investment and talent.

However, this means Ireland is also exposed to headwinds in the global economy that can give rise to changes of direction by global companies.

“We can remain confident that US investment in Ireland and the country’s hard-earned position as one of the USA’s most trusted business partners is rock solid — but we need to keep our focus. Certainly, the competition for inward investment will intensify driven by unprecedented competition.”

Ireland needs to focus on the factors that will attract that investment here, he says, and should do so with confidence in the numbers that show one-third of US multinationals have been here for over 20 years — with some of them employing the third generation of the same family. Ireland has been remarkably successful in attracting such a diversity of multinational investment — in every sector — serving almost every major global market.

“Even in challenging times, there are some important numbers we should not lose sight of. There are 376,000 people directly and indirectly employed by US multinationals in Ireland. Four out of every five medical stents saving and enhancing lives around the world are created in Ireland.

And seven out of every 10 brain tumour operations conducted globally uses surgical technology created in Ireland.”

US multinationals invest, on average, €31bn every year in the domestic Irish economy on payroll, goods and services and capital expenditure.

“There is hardly a community across the country that is not directly or indirectly benefiting as a result of those numbers.”

While there is an obvious historical connection between the USA and Ireland, underpinned by the 45 million Americans who claim Irish ancestry, there was never any ‘luck of the Irish’ in attracting any of those great corporations to these shores.

“Every investment decision that was taken that created those 376,000 jobs was a choice — a choice that was typically made on the basis of a rigorous analysis of multiple locations across the world and key metrics. Those considerations include availability of talent, access to markets, education and research environments, digital and physical infrastructure, political and economic stability and quality of life. Sentiment or luck have no place in these considerations,” he adds.

Supply chains kept open in the face of a global crisis

Mark, who has been CEO of the American Chamber since 2014, and was previously chief executive of the Irish Taxation Institute, also highlights Ireland’s high-profile performance in helping to combat Covid-19 as another telling factor placing it in a prominent position for US investment considerations.

“Despite having just 0.06% of the world’s population, Ireland was the fifth largest supplier of Covid-19 related products throughout this pandemic, keeping supply chains open in the face of a global crisis.

“Even in the worst of the pandemic, those critically important supply chains in med-tech and biopharma based in Ireland not only maintained production, some actually increased production. That performance by the women and men employed by US multinationals here has had a very positive impact on US-Irish relations.”

Sustainability has also been central to US firms expansion in recent times, with the single largest solar farm in Ireland developed Eli Lilly and Enerpower on a 16-acre facility at the company’s Dunderrow site. Featuring 12,600 panels and costing €5m, it will power a significant proportion of the plant with sustainable energy.

Similarly, Boston Scientific has invested €30m in its Cork facility to accelerate the development and manufacturing of minimally-invasive medical technologies, and is expected to generate over 70 engineering and production jobs over the next three years.

Stryker is also committed to the ongoing expansion of a €200m investment in projects at three of its five Cork facilities.

“These send a statement about Ireland’s commitment on a global stage, in particular businesses in Ireland, in relation to sustainability.”

Despite the ongoing border complexities thrown up by Brexit, Mark Redmond underlines the huge opportunity now available to Ireland as the only English-speaking, Common Law member of the EU.

“The European Union remains the most important market for the US, in terms of the spending power and the scale of that market. Ireland has an impressive track record of success in facilitating US multinationals access to that market, a transatlantic bridge to the EU, Middle East and Africa.”

Mindful of global political turbulence and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the factors that have created record levels of US multinational investment remain even more secure today than at any time in this mutually beneficial relationship.

“It is in Ireland’s hands to ensure that it protects and enhances the factors that has created this remarkable, mutually beneficial, transatlantic friendship.”