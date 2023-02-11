Glittering lineup for  AmCham Global Business Conference

The American Chamber of Commerce Ireland (AmCham) will host its annual Global Business Conference on Wednesday March 29th.

AmCham is delighted that Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney TD, will be attending AmCham’s 2023 Global Business Conference as Guest of Honour. Minister Coveney will deliver a special keynote address to AmCham members at the event, which is returning to the Croke Park Conference Centre this year. This will mark the event’s first return to a live audience since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The all-day event will feature a range of panel discussions, keynote speakers and fireside chats on topics of key interest to industry.

AmCham is delighted that US Ambassador to Ireland, Claire D. Cronin & Irish Ambassador to the US, Geraldine Byrne-Nason will be attending the event, to take part in a fireside chat. Attendees will also hear a keynote address from Haim Israel, Managing Director of Research at Bank of America.

The fantastic speaker line-up also includes Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Darragh O’Brien; AmCham President and VP API Manufacturing Operations, Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, Seamus Fives; Chief Executive Enterprise Ireland, Leo Clancy; Global CEO and Chairman of Bank of America, Brian Moynihan, (Virtual); Intel Worldwide Semiconductor Manufacturing, Corporate VP & Co-General Manager, Ann-Marie Holmes; MSD Ireland, Managing Director, Mairéad McCaul; Stats Perform, SVP Global Operations, Gráinne Barry; Signify Health, VP and Site Lead, Ireland Operations, Elaine Murphy; and Senior Director, Finance EMEA & LATAM, NetApp, James McGowan.

Attendees at the Conference will hear from leading experts on subjects and industry leaders on key themes including innovation, the climate challenge, future investment opportunities for Ireland, the strength of the transatlantic relationship, infrastructure, digital technology, talent strategy, and expert predictions on the next phase of the transatlantic business relationship.

Conference attendees will also have the opportunity to network with the leadership from over 300 AmCham member companies.

Additionally, attendees will be among the first recipients of AmCham’s much-anticipated 2023 edition of its US-Ireland Business Report. This report highlights the reasons why business and talent continually choose to locate in Ireland and focuses on the benefits of the two-way US-Ireland business relationship on both sides of the Atlantic.

It will also feature an economic analysis from leading economist Joseph Quinlan, and key statistics on the current US-Ireland trade and investment relationship. The Report will feature contributions from key political stakeholders including An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, Government ministers, and opposition TDs.

The Report also contains contributions from CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce, stakeholders from across the EU and exclusive industry insights from leaders within the AmCham network.

Sponsored by Bank of America with The Irish Times as media partners, and the US Chamber of Commerce as conference partners, AmCham’s Global Business Conference promises to be a spectacular event for the business community. Tickets are still available for AmCham members via the AmCham members portal and website (www.amcham.ie), so act now to secure your seat.

Presenting composer Eimear Noone with AmCham's Distinguished AmCham Leadership Awards: AmCham Director of Membership Engagement, Miriam O’Keeffe, Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris, at AmCham’s Annual Dinner and Innovation Awards in the Clayton Burlington Hotel in May 2022.

AmCham Southern Conference & Dinner 2023

The American Chamber of Commerce Ireland (AmCham) will host its annual Southern Conference and Dinner in Cork on 28 September 2023, in the Maryborough Hotel.

The Southern Conference is a complimentary event for AmCham members. At this event, our panellists will provide thought leadership and industry insights on key regional challenges and opportunities in the Southern region.

In the evening, the Southern Dinner will serve as an exclusive opportunity for AmCham members to meet and connect with their industry colleagues in the Southern region.

The AmCham Southern Conference and Dinner is kindly sponsored by Zurich.

AmCham to present winners of 2023 US-Ireland Business Awards at Annual Dinner

The American Chamber of Commerce Ireland (AmCham) will host its Annual Dinner on 19 May 2023, in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin. This event will feature the presentation of AmCham’s prestigious and newly established US-Ireland Business Awards.

On the night of its Annual Dinner, AmCham will honour those who are doing exemplary work in strengthening the transatlantic relationship under three categories: Global Leadership Award, Global Community Award, and Global Impact Award.

These awards recognise inspiring individuals, teams, and organisations, who have strengthened the US-Ireland business, trade, and investment relationship. The areas of recognition may range from business development, education, research and innovation, and arts and culture, along with a special focus on those who are committed to sustainable business, inclusion, and giving back to the community.

AmCham has announced the shortlist for the 2023 AmCham US Ireland Business Awards in the categories of Global Impact Award and Global Community Award and have also announced the overall winner in the category of Global Leadership Award.

The winner of the Global Leadership Award is Lorna Martyn, Ireland Regional Chair and SVP, Technology at Fidelity Investments. This Award is presented to an individual who has had a significant, positive impact on US-Ireland business relations.

Global Impact Award Shortlist

This Award is presented to a team/organisation for a project that has had a significant positive, global or international impact on markets or society. This impact could be in areas including, but not limited to: research, development and innovation, talent development, advanced manufacturing/industry 4.0-5.0, Digitisation/artificial intelligence, sustainability, and supply chain innovation. The companies that have been shortlisted for the Global Impact Award are: Pfizer, Intel, IBM, Icon, Analog, and Stryker.

Global Community Award

This Award is presented to an individual, team or organisation, including US MNCs, that has had a positive societal/community impact in an area that is aligned with the values of AmCham and our membership. Areas for recognition include advancing gender equality, championing inclusion, reducing social discrimination/disadvantage, and enabling education attainment. The shortlist for the 2023 Global Community Award is: Maynooth University with Microsoft, Qualtrics and Fidelity.

The US-Ireland Business Awards are kindly sponsored by BT Ireland and EY Ireland, with The Irish Times as official media partner.

AmCham.ie