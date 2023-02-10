Stronger US-Irish trade ties despite global uncertainty

Seamus Fives, president of American Chamber of Commerce Ireland and site leader of the Pfizer plant in Cork, outlines his priorities for the year ahead.

Seamus Fives, President of American Chamber of Commerce in Ireland for 2023 and site leader of the Pfizer plant in Cork. Photo: Diane Cusack

The US-Ireland trade and investment relationship is continuing to grow and thrive, despite ongoing challenges in the global economy.

In the third quarter of 2022, Ireland recorded the strongest economic growth in the eurozone with GDP growth of 2.3%, compared to the overall eurozone average of 0.3% growth. Ireland’s economy is expected to grow by 3.8% in 2023 proving that the country is a safe and trusted partner for US businesses.

Inward investment in Ireland remained strong throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit but the Russian invasion of Ukraine, high energy prices and inflation continue to present challenges to the global economy. Despite this, Ireland is seen as being a solid place to do business, according to a recent survey of our member companies where 94% of respondents said they have a positive view of Ireland as an investment location.

In the same survey, 61% of respondents said they expect the number of employees in the Irish operations of their organisation to increase over the next 12 months, while 35% said there will be no change.

In 2022, there were 167 new investment announcements from US MNCs in Ireland, accounting for 69% of all new multinational investments in the country. There are now more than 900 US companies in Ireland, directly employing more than 200,000 people and indirectly supporting more than 160,000 jobs in the wider economy. In 2021, US companies also spent €31 billion in the Irish economy on capital expenditure, payroll, and goods and services.

This is due in large part to the pro-enterprise ecosystem that exists here in Ireland. Over the course of my 2023 Presidency, I will highlight a number of key priorities for AmCham members in ensuring Ireland remains a great place to live and do business.

Firstly, US multinationals in Ireland are at the forefront of the sustainability agenda. According to a recent survey of AmCham members, 42% of respondents aim to be carbon neutral by 2030 with this rising to 64% by 2040. The use of innovative technologies will be critical to achieving both these goals, and the Government’s wider goal of transitioning to a carbon-neutral economy by 2050.

Already we have members who are utilising Corporate Power Purchase Agreements (CPPAs) to increase the proportion of power generated for their operations from renewable energy sources; who are producing their own renewable energy on-site; and who are engaging in research and innovation projects in areas including water and waste reduction. However, the advancement of goals in infrastructure development and in renewable energy provision will be vital in ensuring our communities, cities and businesses are sustainable and in safeguarding Ireland’s reputation as an attractive location for business and talent.

In advancing sustainability initiatives, AmCham believes it is essential that Ireland increases its development of renewable energy sources, with a particular focus on the potential of offshore wind, wave, solar and green hydrogen, and urgently invests in the ongoing updating of the energy grid to provide sufficient capacity levels to cater for current and future power needs. It is also essential that adequate public transport is provided in urban centres and that Ireland’s planning processes are streamlined so that the infrastructure required to meet Ireland’s sustainability goals can be delivered in a timely manner.

Secondly, Ireland’s success in attracting FDI in recent years has been significantly aided by our growing reputation as a global centre for innovation and development. Ireland is the fastest growing economy in the EU, and is home to nine of the top ten US technology companies, all ten of the world’s leading pharma companies and 14 of the world’s top 15 med-tech companies.

As a result of the development and innovation taking place within US MNCs here, Ireland produces four out of every five medical stents, one out of every two hospital ventilators and one out of every three sets of contact lenses used globally. Seven out of every ten brain tumor operations conducted globally use surgical technology created in Ireland.

However, Ireland’s expenditure on Research Development and Innovation (RD&I) falls below the EU average. AmCham has recommended a focus on increasing Ireland’s expenditure and in that context notes the ambition of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment’s White Paper on Enterprise 2022-2030 to increase spending on RD&I to 2.5% of Gross National Income (GNI) by 2030. Such investment would support the development of innovation but would also promote a greater culture of research in Ireland.

The intersection of research, academia and industry supported through centres of excellence would advance progress in ensuring the competitive needs of industry are met and ensure Ireland is competitive in attracting inward investment in the RD&I sphere.

Thirdly, while industry collaboration with academia is essential to ensuring Ireland remains competitive in the RD&I sphere, it is also crucial in ensuring we continue to develop world-class talent to meet industry needs.

Talent attraction and skills shortages have been consistently ranked among the top concerns for AmCham members when considering future investment in Ireland. AmCham members are working to solve this challenge by offering apprenticeships, developing programmes that support re-entry into the workforce and through partnerships with universities to develop new courses in emerging fields, and to offer practical, on-site experience to students.

AmCham believes that the ongoing mapping of skills needs within Ireland will be important in planning for the growth and future development of industry and it must take the importance of apprenticeships, upskilling and lifelong learning into account.

AmCham continues to advocate on the importance of bolstering the focus on STEM topics in primary and secondary education to enhance the development of key skills for the future, including coding, mathematics, and the sciences.

AmCham also advocates for the continued development of digital skills, and life-long learning to support the needs of an increasingly digitalised society and workplace, and for the rollout of a global #WhyIreland campaign — focused on advertising Ireland and its regions to international talent — as a destination of choice to live and work. The strength of, and continued investment in our Universities and Third level is fundamental to our talent pipeline.

As the global economy faces into a period of uncertainty, it is more important than ever that we take the opportunity to continue to grow our FDI sector and ensure Ireland remains a competitive location for business and talent to live and work.

