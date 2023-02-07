Killarney businesses briefed on how to avoid future wildfires 

Significant steps have been taken to avoid a repeat of the devastation caused by the wildfire that destroyed a large section of Killarney National Park in 2021, park bosses have confirmed to the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.

The chamber recently held its AGM where the National Parks and Wildlife Service's regional manager Eamonn Meskell delivered the keynote address. He outlined the significant steps taken to avoid a repeat of the devastation.

The fire in April of that year wiped out 2,500 hectares over a three-day period and it destroyed habitat in what is a Unesco biosphere reserve

Mr Meskell said early smoke and fire detection appliances have been provided to spot an outbreak before it can get too big.

A fire team has also been set up within the park and the staff will be fully trained and kitted out with a specialist UK company engaged to conduct the training.

The importance of the national park to the Killarney economy was outlined in great detail to chamber members.

There were 1.7m visitors to the 26,000-acre park last year with 306,000 visiting Killarney House and Gardens, 106,000 of whom were cyclists.

New appointment

At the AGM, the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce appointed a new senior executive to oversee the day-to-day running of the business organisation.

Newmarket, Co Cork native and Killarney-based Bridget O’Keeffe, formerly of Fexco, will spearhead the chamber working alongside events manager Katy Jacobi and the chamber executive.

The chamber recently engaged the services of Repucon Consulting to put a plan in place to ensure it remains a strong voice for the business community.

Its priorities include boosting chamber membership by 15% and addressing issues such as parking, traffic management and public realm developments.

The chamber will also be forming a number of sub-committees to oversee essential areas such as membership and management, brand communication and reputational management, advocacy, events, and sustainability.

Outgoing chamber president Niall Kelleher said it would take time to bring the chamber to where the members want it to be.

"It will take perseverance and it will take hard work but that work will have to be done — it will be done and we will get there one step at a time," he said.

To help oversee the transition and to support the new senior executive, the duties of the chamber president will be shared by hotelier Pádraig Treacy and restaurateur Johnny McGuire.