Wind provided 41% of Ireland's electricity in January

Irish wind farms produced 41% of last month's electricity, the most power ever produced by wind energy in January.

Last month's figures represent a 9% year-on-year increase, however, industry heads have warned that delays in the planning system were slowing the delivery of new wind farms.

Wind farms produced 1,479 gigawatt-hours of electricity last month, up 200 GWh on the previous January best, and the seventh-best month on record for wind power. This is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of around 320,000 Irish families.

Speaking on January's figures, Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland said it marked a strong start to the year and builds on a strong financial quarter at the end of 2022.

"Wind energy was Ireland’s number one source of electricity. We need to accelerate the delivery of new wind farms and to do this we need the Government to invest in our planning system. Projects are spending more than a year waiting for decisions on applications for planning permission.

“We have no hope of reaching our 2030 targets without a functioning planning system and to do that we urgently need to see massive investment."

The average wholesale price of electricity in January was €162.16, down more than a hundred euro from December’s average of €276.52, but still far higher than before the fossil fuel energy crisis.

Prices fell even further on days with the most wind power when the average cost of a megawatt-hour of electricity was €133.69, rising to €196.41 on days when the country had to rely on fossil fuels.

“Irish wind farms protect consumers every day by pushing expensive gas generators off the system and reducing our dependency on imported fossil fuels," Mr Cunniffee continued.

“But our families, communities and businesses will remain vulnerable to extreme electricity prices while we are forced to depend on imported fossil fuels. The quicker we can build wind farms and reinforce the electricity grid, the more we can do to help consumers.”