Wind provided 41% of Ireland's electricity in January

Wind farms produced enough electricity last month to supply around  320,000 Irish families
Wind provided 41% of Ireland's electricity in January

The average wholesale price of electricity in January was €162.16, down more than a hundred euro from December’s average of €276.52

Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 00:05
Emer Walsh

Irish wind farms produced 41% of last month's electricity, the most power ever produced by wind energy in January.

Last month's figures represent a 9% year-on-year increase, however, industry heads have warned that delays in the planning system were slowing the delivery of new wind farms.

Wind farms produced 1,479 gigawatt-hours of electricity last month, up 200 GWh on the previous January best, and the seventh-best month on record for wind power. This is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of around 320,000 Irish families.

Speaking on January's figures, Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland said it marked a strong start to the year and builds on a strong financial quarter at the end of 2022.

"Wind energy was Ireland’s number one source of electricity. We need to accelerate the delivery of new wind farms and to do this we need the Government to invest in our planning system. Projects are spending more than a year waiting for decisions on applications for planning permission.

“We have no hope of reaching our 2030 targets without a functioning planning system and to do that we urgently need to see massive investment."

The average wholesale price of electricity in January was €162.16, down more than a hundred euro from December’s average of €276.52, but still far higher than before the fossil fuel energy crisis. 

Prices fell even further on days with the most wind power when the average cost of a megawatt-hour of electricity was €133.69, rising to €196.41 on days when the country had to rely on fossil fuels.

“Irish wind farms protect consumers every day by pushing expensive gas generators off the system and reducing our dependency on imported fossil fuels," Mr Cunniffee continued.

“But our families, communities and businesses will remain vulnerable to extreme electricity prices while we are forced to depend on imported fossil fuels. The quicker we can build wind farms and reinforce the electricity grid, the more we can do to help consumers.”

More in this section

Cork job opportunities to grow by 20% in 2023 Cork job opportunities to grow by 20% in 2023
US goods trade deficit with China widens to record $383bn amid tensions US goods trade deficit with China widens to record $383bn amid tensions
Protected areas for penguins urged 'Forever chemicals' may face ban in EU
<p>'There are future costs which we must be prepared for including the consequences of an ageing population, the digital transition and climate change.' Minister for Finance Michael McGrath</p>

€4bn of corporation tax receipts transferred to Reserve Fund

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.3 s