Retiring execs struggle with the slower pace of life after work

Busy business leaders struggle with the slow pace of life in retirement, says Oliver Johnston, founder of Stepping Out from the Top Team.

The succession planning consultancy’s recent survey found that 95% of senior business leaders struggle to cope with retirement, while less than 10% of businesses are prepared for staffing changes in the top team.

Oliver Johnston set up Stepping Out from the Top Team following his own experience of leaving a high-powered job just before the pandemic.

Mr Johnston said: “Many senior leaders are daunted by retirement and worry about what life will be like without work. Senior executives lead high-octane lives. They work under relentless pressure to deliver results.

“They commit long hours year-on-year to their jobs, and often find that they are called to make sacrifices in their personal lives. Yet, they love it. So, facing up to the end of their career can be bittersweet.

“It’s not only a matter of working out what to do next. It impacts on personal identity, lifestyle, family ties, finances, and daily routines.”

The survey of 92 organisations in ten countries found that four out of five businesses don’t put proper plans in place for top-level changes, which can ultimately lead to reputational damage, lack of confidence amongst staff and even financial losses for companies.

The study was carried out by ‘Stepping Out from the Top Team’, a consultancy that specialises in succession planning for large firms. Stepping Out has a network of coaches in Ireland, Northern Ireland, UK, Europe and USA, people who previously worked with companies including KPMG, Clyde&Co, CRH, Farrans Construction and Kingspan.

Teresa Kilmartin, chief people officer, Europe, with Canada Life and Irish Life has witnessed first-hand the benefit of putting support plans in place.

Teresa said: “Ensuring the effective transition from one senior leader to the next is critically important for us. We can’t afford to get it wrong. Working with Oliver and the Stepping Out Team, we are now able to support our senior leaders approaching retirement, and new leaders feel well-prepared for the role.

"Our senior leaders feel valued and supported, going on to be advocates and ambassadors for our organisation. It also means that we have much greater clarity about when our senior leaders will be retiring and that allows us to select and develop their successors earlier and more effectively.”

