Valentia Island selected for European hydrogen project

Valentia Island in Kerry has been chosen as one of fifteen European regions that will receive support to explore clean energy solutions, aiding Ireland's path towards net zero.

The Brussels-based Clean Hydrogen Partnership is funding the H2Orizon which will examine the role of hydrogen in decarbonising energy, especially around maritime use cases.

The study will also explore the potential for business and other modes of transport to use hydrogen.

The study follows Valentia's recent completion of an energy masterplan, along with a study into renewable and green technologies for the island.

Leading consultants will explore various opportunities where hydrogen produced from renewable energy can complement the role of electrification in decarbonising Valentia, such as offering green hydrogen infrastructure for tourism and marine mobility and powering industry such as the local distillery.

In January 2020, the Valentia Energy Co-Operative was established with the aim of ensuring that the wider community works with stakeholders to find and develop clean energy solutions.

Welcoming the announcement, Colum O Connell, Chairman of the Valentia Island Energy Group, said: “What we are looking to introduce is a fundamental shift in how we think about decarbonisation.

"Other governments around the world recognise the opportunities hydrogen can bring and are developing strategies to develop green hydrogen.

"The recently published Climate Action Plan 2023 included specific actions to enable the use of hydrogen across industry, enterprise and transport. However, we need more clarity at national level on what our strategy is.

As one of the partners of the Clean Hydrogen Partnership, ESB will work closely with the consultants, with Hydrogen Manager for ESB, Aodhan McAleer said that projects like these are "critical learning how our future energy system will work and benefit key industries such as marine transport as well as providing back-up generation."

"We look forward to working with Valentia Island stakeholders and thank them for allowing us to be part of their sustainable journey.”