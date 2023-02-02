ECB to hike again with attention on what’s next

The European Central Bank is about to deliver another half-point increase in interest rates, though investors will be more interested in clues about where borrowing costs are headed beyond this week.

A second straight hike on Thursday of 50 basis points is widely predicted by economists and markets after being flagged repeatedly by officials.

Whether a third follows in March is a matter of intensifying debate as inflation retreats but other gauges suggest more action may be needed to subdue the euro zone’s worst spike in prices in a generation.

Policymakers will reveal their decision less than a day after the Federal Reserve eased the pace of its own rate increases to a quarter-point and against a backdrop of plunging European energy prices thanks to a mild winter.

They must chew over a stash of fresh economic data this week that’s steered expectations away from a euro-zone recession, while providing something for hawks and doves alike to cling to on the inflation front.

The ECB will make its announcement at 2:15 p.m. in Frankfurt. President Christine Lagarde, who’s pledged that she and her colleagues will “stay the course” in beating back inflation, faces the press half an hour later.

Interest Rates

When lifting the deposit rate by 50 basis points to 2% in December, the ECB said borrowing costs “will still have to rise significantly at a steady pace.” That language, part of a bargain with officials who’d initially sought a three-quarter-point step, pushed bets for the peak of the monetary-tightening cycle higher.

Governing Council members including Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel and France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau later signaled support for two more half-point moves, starting this week.

But with others urging a more gradual approach, the spotlight is now on the wording of the ECB’s statement and Lagarde’s remarks, which will be scrutinized for hints of what’s likely to happen next month.

It may be too much to expect indications over how the Governing Council will approach the following meeting, in May, since three more monthly inflation readings are due in the meantime, as well as March’s quarterly economic forecasts, where projections for price gains are set to be lowered.

Economists polled by Bloomberg see next month delivering another 50 basis-point increase, before a final hike of half that amount in May leaves the deposit rate at a peak of 3.25%. Investors are pricing a so-called terminal rate of 3.5%.

Economic Outlook

The euro area, which grew to 20 members last month as Croatia joined, has held up better than anticipated amid the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As well as probably avoiding a shallow recession, confidence about the months ahead is building, which could boost calls to extend the ECB’s assault on inflation.

The euro-area economy unexpectedly grew in the final quarter of 2022. The outlook, while better, remains cloudy, with demand still being weighed down by the higher cost of living. A sharp drop in wholesale natural gas prices is only likely to filter through slowly to households.

It may show up more quickly in headline inflation, though Lagarde is likely to reiterate the ECB’s focus on the core measure of price pressures, which held at an all-time high of 5.2% in January. Officials have also signaled concern over rising wages — something that could keep inflation elevated for longer.

QT Details

In December, the ECB decided to gradually start reducing its approximately €5 trillion ($5.4 trillion) stash of bonds bought during previous stimulus drives. Reinvestments will be scaled back so the pile shrinks by €15 billion a month from March until the end of June, with the subsequent pace to be determined “over time.”

More details were promised at this week’s meeting. They could include how the decline will be distributed between the different types of bonds in the ECB’s asset purchase program, and across jurisdictions. A more concrete path for reductions later in the year is less likely.

