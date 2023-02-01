UK house prices in longest slump since 2008, lender warns

UK house prices fell for a fifth month in January, the longest string of declines since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, Nationwide Building Society has said.

The mortgage lender said average home costs fell 0.6% in the month and by a revised 0.3% in December, steeper than its previous estimate. The monthly decline was also more than economists had expected.

The declines mark the longest losing streak since 2008 and follows a jump in mortgage rates and the tightest cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Those factors are squeezing the spending power of home buyers, putting the cost of property out of reach to more people.

“The overall affordability situation looks set to remain challenging in the near term,” said Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist. “There are some encouraging signs that mortgage rates are normalizing, but it is too early to tell whether activity in the housing market has started to recover.”

"The longest successive period of house-price declines since the financial crisis highlights how soaring mortgage rates and the biggest squeeze on real incomes in a generation is hitting the housing market hard. We see home values falling a bit less than 10% this year as a resilient labour market prevents a sharper decline,” said Niraj Shah at Bloomberg Economics.

Prices remain 1.1% higher than a year ago, reflecting pandemic stimulus programmes including a tax break on home purchases. That was the weakest annual growth since June 2020, just after the first lockdown. It is a sharp slowdown from the double-digit house price growth enjoyed last summer.

The average price dropped to £258,297 (€292,286) as the building society warned the housing market is unlikely to pick up in the coming months. The Bank of England is adding to that pain by raising interest rates, with a 10th consecutive hike due on Thursday.

“All regions have seen a deterioration in affordability compared to 2021, with the cost of servicing the typical mortgage as a share of take-home pay now at or above the long-run average in all regions,” Mr Gardner said.

The average two-year fixed rate home loan jumped to a 14-year high of 6.65% in October after the mortgage market was rattled by budget plans set out by Liz Truss during her brief spell as British prime minister.

UK mortgage rates have come down from their peak to well below 6%, but home buyers and households renewing their deals are still facing painfully high monthly repayments.

The Bank of England warned in December that four million owner occupiers will be exposed to higher mortgage costs over the next 12 months. Those renewing their deals will face average monthly repayments jumping £250 to £1,000, the central bank said.

Despite the slump in latest prices, Nationwide warned that affordability pressures are still “particularly acute” in London and the south of England.

Bloomberg