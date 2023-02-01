January unemployment rate of 4.4% unchanged from December 2022

Unemployment at the beginning of the new year remains unchanged from last month, at 4.4% in January 2023, figures from the CSO reveal.

For males, unemployment dropped marginally month-on-month, falling from 4.2% in December to 4.1% in January and down from a revised rate of 4.8% in January 2022.

For females, the unemployment rate also remained unchanged at 4.7%, falling year-on-year from a rate of 5.0% in January 2022.

"With January traditionally being a popular month to start job searching, the labour market remains tight and recruitment conditions continue to be challenging for many employers," said Indeed economist, Jack Kennedy.

Meanwhile, youth unemployment rose slightly, with those aged 15-24 out of working increasing from 10.2% to 10.4% at the start of 2023. For those aged 25-74, unemployment fell by 0.2% to 3.5% in January.

Speaking on the release, CSO statistician John Mullane said, "The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January 2023 was unchanged at 4.4% from the December 2022 revised rate.

"The seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed was 118,300 in January 2023, compared with 119,100 in December 2022. There was a decrease of 10,300 in the seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed in January 2023 when compared with a year earlier."

Noting the broader challenges facing the Irish labour market, Mr Kennedy warned, "Indeed’s data continues to show employers actively hiring, with the level of Irish job postings on Indeed up 64% on 27 January 2023 compared to 1 February 2020.

"Staff shortages remain one of the most pressing issues for many employers. Targeting unemployed young people and long-term unemployed could be part of the solution to a tight labour market. Youth unemployment has struggled in recent years to drop to and stay in single-figure digits."